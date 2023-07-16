https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/man-given-life-sentence-for-killing-3-teens-as-doorbell-prank-goes-wrong-1111928247.html
Man Given Life Sentence for Killing 3 Teens as Doorbell Prank Goes Wrong
Man Given Life Sentence for Killing 3 Teens as Doorbell Prank Goes Wrong
Anurag Chandra, 45, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of 3 counts of first-degree murder and 3 counts of attempted murder.
2023-07-16T20:34+0000
2023-07-16T20:34+0000
2023-07-16T20:34+0000
americas
us
california
riverside
murder
murder charges
murder charge
attempted murder
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111928087_0:656:2049:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_07492933e9cc2abd095f609d5ceed0ed.jpg
The incident occurred when six teenage boys were having a sleepover, and one of them dared another to approach Chandra's home and ring the doorbell. After ringing the doorbell, the teens quickly fled in their car. However, Chandra chased them in his own vehicle, rear-ending and sideswiping their car until they were forced off the road and crashed into a tree. The collision resulted in the deaths of Drake Ruiz, Daniel Hawkins, and Jacob Ivascu, all 16 years old.Chandra fled the scene without reporting the crash, but witnesses followed him to a nearby home and alerted the authorities. Chandra was subsequently arrested and has been in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside since January 2020.During the trial, Chandra claimed that one of the boys exposed his buttocks before running away, and he testified that he chased the teens out of anger and concern for his family's safety. He also admitted to consuming 12 beers prior to the incident.The victims' families expressed their grief and loss, with Craig Hawkins, Daniel's father, stating that the absence of his son in their lives is immeasurable. The community held a large vigil in honor of the boys following the tragedy.District Attorney Mike Hestrin commended the judge for imposing the maximum sentence, highlighting the impact of Chandra's anger and reckless actions on numerous families.Chandra was also facing charges related to a separate domestic violence case, to which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of spousal battery and child endangerment.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230104/driver-deliberately-steers-tesla-off-cliff-almost-killing-his-family-police-says-1106040270.html
americas
california
riverside
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/10/1111928087_0:464:2049:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_a1568a85fefae1aaded6af8161646859.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
anurag chandra, why driving drunk is bad, top 10 pranks go wrong, california prank dead teens, most horrifying murders attempted murders, us 2023 life sentences, robert presley detention center, district attorney mike hestrin
anurag chandra, why driving drunk is bad, top 10 pranks go wrong, california prank dead teens, most horrifying murders attempted murders, us 2023 life sentences, robert presley detention center, district attorney mike hestrin
Man Given Life Sentence for Killing 3 Teens as Doorbell Prank Goes Wrong
A 45-year-old man, Anurag Chandra, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. Chandra killed three teenage boys in January 2020 in Riverside County, California, after they played a doorbell-ringing prank on him.
The incident occurred when six teenage boys were having a sleepover, and one of them dared another to approach Chandra's home and ring the doorbell. After ringing the doorbell, the teens quickly fled in their car. However, Chandra chased them in his own vehicle, rear-ending and sideswiping their car until they were forced off the road and crashed into a tree. The collision resulted in the deaths of Drake Ruiz, Daniel Hawkins, and Jacob Ivascu, all 16 years old.
Chandra fled the scene without reporting the crash, but witnesses followed him to a nearby home and alerted the authorities. Chandra was subsequently arrested and has been in custody at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside since January 2020.
During the trial, Chandra claimed that one of the boys exposed his buttocks before running away, and he testified that he chased the teens out of anger and concern for his family's safety. He also admitted to consuming 12 beers prior to the incident.
The victims' families expressed their grief and loss, with Craig Hawkins, Daniel's father, stating that the absence of his son in their lives is immeasurable. The community held a large vigil in honor of the boys following the tragedy.
District Attorney Mike Hestrin commended the judge for imposing the maximum sentence, highlighting the impact of Chandra's anger and reckless actions on numerous families.
"The lives of countless families will never be the same because of one man’s anger, callousness and outrageous conduct, and I am grateful to Judge Navarro for imposing the maximum sentence in this case," said District Attorney Mike Hestrin.
Chandra was also facing charges related to a separate domestic violence case, to which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of spousal battery and child endangerment.