Russian Aviation Makes Over 40 Sorties to Strike at Ukrainian Targets

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the "Tsentr" group made more than 40 sorties to hit Ukrainian targets.

"The aviation of the group carried out more than 40 sorties, during which strikes were made on temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot, as well as eight areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of Ukrainian troops," the spokesperson said. In the Serebryanskiy forest area, Ukrainian troops made four attempts to attack Russian positions, but suffered significant losses, the spokesperson said. In the Krasnolimanskaya direction, Russian forces inflicted fire damage on seven Ukrainian targets using "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers, the spokesperson specified.

