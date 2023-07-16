https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/russian-aviation-makes-over-40-sorties-to-strike-at-ukrainian-targets-1111901308.html
Russian Aviation Makes Over 40 Sorties to Strike at Ukrainian Targets
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the "Tsentr" group made more than 40 sorties to hit Ukrainian targets.
"The aviation of the group carried out more than 40 sorties, during which strikes were made on temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot, as well as eight areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of Ukrainian troops," the spokesperson said. In the Serebryanskiy forest area, Ukrainian troops made four attempts to attack Russian positions, but suffered significant losses, the spokesperson said. In the Krasnolimanskaya direction, Russian forces inflicted fire damage on seven Ukrainian targets using "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers, the spokesperson specified.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Aviation of the Russian "Tsentr" Group of Forces has made more than 40 sorties to strike at temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot and eight areas of concentration of manpower and weapons of the Ukrainian military, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The aviation of the group carried out more than 40 sorties, during which strikes were made on temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot, as well as eight areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of Ukrainian troops," the spokesperson said.
In the Serebryanskiy forest area, Ukrainian troops made four attempts to attack Russian positions, but suffered significant losses, the spokesperson said.
"A tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and an armored fighting vehicle were destroyed as a result of the air strike and fire attack from the mortar batteries of the ‘Tsentr’ Group of Forces. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower," the spokesperson told Sputnik.
In the Krasnolimanskaya direction, Russian forces inflicted fire damage on seven Ukrainian targets using "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers, the spokesperson specified.