International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/russian-aviation-makes-over-40-sorties-to-strike-at-ukrainian-targets-1111901308.html
Russian Aviation Makes Over 40 Sorties to Strike at Ukrainian Targets
Russian Aviation Makes Over 40 Sorties to Strike at Ukrainian Targets
The Russian Defense Ministry said that the "Tsentr" group made more than 40 sorties to hit Ukrainian targets.
2023-07-16T02:27+0000
2023-07-16T02:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
defense ministry
russia
solntsepek
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102771/50/1027715094_0:99:2743:1642_1920x0_80_0_0_1037a43f07555fc71839cee0d2266c37.jpg
"The aviation of the group carried out more than 40 sorties, during which strikes were made on temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot, as well as eight areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of Ukrainian troops," the spokesperson said. In the Serebryanskiy forest area, Ukrainian troops made four attempts to attack Russian positions, but suffered significant losses, the spokesperson said. In the Krasnolimanskaya direction, Russian forces inflicted fire damage on seven Ukrainian targets using "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers, the spokesperson specified.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102771/50/1027715094_211:0:2532:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_bc9fde3aee8a3fb8b8e97ab6956c67ad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air force, ukraine air force, who is winning the air war, tsentr group
russian air force, ukraine air force, who is winning the air war, tsentr group

Russian Aviation Makes Over 40 Sorties to Strike at Ukrainian Targets

02:27 GMT 16.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov / Go to the mediabankTsentr-2015 drill in Orenburg Region
Tsentr-2015 drill in Orenburg Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Aviation of the Russian "Tsentr" Group of Forces has made more than 40 sorties to strike at temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot and eight areas of concentration of manpower and weapons of the Ukrainian military, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.
"The aviation of the group carried out more than 40 sorties, during which strikes were made on temporary deployment points, an ammunition depot, as well as eight areas of concentration of manpower and firepower of Ukrainian troops," the spokesperson said.
In the Serebryanskiy forest area, Ukrainian troops made four attempts to attack Russian positions, but suffered significant losses, the spokesperson said.
"A tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, and an armored fighting vehicle were destroyed as a result of the air strike and fire attack from the mortar batteries of the ‘Tsentr’ Group of Forces. The enemy suffered significant losses in manpower," the spokesperson told Sputnik.
In the Krasnolimanskaya direction, Russian forces inflicted fire damage on seven Ukrainian targets using "Solntsepek" (Blazing Sun) thermobaric rocket launchers, the spokesperson specified.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала