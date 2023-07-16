https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/russian-military-says-us-led-coalition-breached-deconfliction-protocols-12-times-in-syria-1111927819.html

Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 12 Times in Syria

Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 12 Times in Syria

Russian Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov says that the US led coalition violated deconfliction protocols 12 times in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"During the day, 12 cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were recorded, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles not coordinated with the Russian side by the so-called ‘international anti-terrorist coalition’ led by the United States," Gurinov told a briefing. He added that two F-16 fighter jets and a MC-12W reconnaissance jet had violated the airspace in the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass. Two shelling attacks were recorded in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours, including one in the Idlib province and one in the Latakia province, leaving a Syrian soldier injured.

