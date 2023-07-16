https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/russian-military-says-us-led-coalition-breached-deconfliction-protocols-12-times-in-syria-1111927819.html
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 12 Times in Syria
Russian Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov says that the US led coalition violated deconfliction protocols 12 times in Syria in the past 24 hours.
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Breached Deconfliction Protocols 12 Times in Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The coalition led by the United States breached deconfliction protocols 12 times in Syria over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Sunday.
"During the day, 12 cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were recorded, related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles not coordinated with the Russian side by the so-called ‘international anti-terrorist coalition’ led by the United States," Gurinov told a briefing.
He added that two F-16 fighter jets and a MC-12W reconnaissance jet had violated the airspace in the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass.
Two shelling attacks were recorded in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours, including one in the Idlib province and one in the Latakia province, leaving a Syrian soldier injured.