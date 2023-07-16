https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/uk-defense-chief-ben-wallace-reflects-on-life-beyond-politics-while-getting-set-to-step-down-1111915611.html

UK Defense Chief Ben Wallace Reflects on Life Beyond Politics While Getting Set to Step Down

Reflecting on personal evolution and a quest for fulfillment, Ben Wallace contemplates new horizons beyond politics.

Ben Wallace, the current UK Defense Secretary, has revealed his plans to leave the cabinet in the upcoming reshuffle, signaling an end to his political career after 18 years in parliament. In an interview with a British daily, he reflected on his achievements and concerns regarding defense and national security and, in particular, discussed future plans.“I’m quite happy to go and work at a bar,” he says. “I feel quite fulfilled, and that gives me lots of options. I sometimes think I’d just like to go and do things I love, like Formula One or horse racing — just do something completely different,” he said.Besides a yearning for personal satisfaction and the potential for a career transition, his decision to leave the cabinet and not run in the next general election stems from several factors.The strains of his prolonged absence from his family have taken a toll on his marriage, leading to his separation from his wife, Liza Cooke. Wallace alluded to the fact that one of his children pleaded with him not to vie for the Tory leadership in 2022. Recognizing the cost of prioritizing his political career over his family, he feels deeply sad and desires a better work-life balance. Furthermore, after serving under three prime ministers and spending over four years as the defense secretary, Wallace believes it is time to embark on a new chapter in his life.Additionally, Wallace's decision may have been influenced by the lack of American backing for the top job at NATO, despite a concerted push by UK Prime Minister Sunak to secure the position for Wallace. The absence of American support raises questions about the level of backing from the UK's closest ally, and may have played a role in Wallace's decision to bow out from his political career. “Why do you not support your closest ally when they put forward a candidate? I think it’s a fair question,” he emphasized.The impending reshuffle in September likely influenced his decision to announce his departure. While originally planning to make the revelation during the summer, recent government briefings suggested that the timing might suit him to step down.By leaving at this point, Wallace can facilitate a smooth transition and provide room for new leadership to emerge. Collectively, these reasons underpin Wallace's choice to leave the cabinet, he said.

