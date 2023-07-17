https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/alabama-woman-kidnapped--returned-after-helping-toddler-on-highway-boyfriend-claims-1111929168.html
The circumstances surrounding Carlethia Nichole Russell's disappearance and reappearance remain unclear. When she was dropped off at her home in Hoover on Saturday, she appeared to be in shock.
Carlethia Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Alabama, mysteriously reappeared at home after two days of being missing. She had stopped on a busy highway to assist a toddler and had screamed over the phone before vanishing. According to her boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, Russell was kidnapped and spent the time "fighting for her life."Simmons expressed his gratitude for the support received during the search for Russell, thanking friends, family, former teammates, and church members for their prayers and assistance. The story gained significant awareness on social media, contributing to the search efforts.Russell, a nursing student, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and police plan to allow her time to recover before conducting an interview.
Carlethia Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Alabama, mysteriously reappeared at home after two days of being missing. She had stopped on a busy highway to assist a toddler and had screamed over the phone before vanishing. According to her boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, Russell was kidnapped and spent the time "fighting for her life."
"She was literally fighting for her life for 48 hours, so until she’s physically & mentally stable again, she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment," Simmons wrote on social media profile.
Simmons expressed his gratitude for the support received during the search for Russell, thanking friends, family, former teammates, and church members for their prayers and assistance. The story gained significant awareness on social media, contributing to the search efforts.
"I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again," wrote Simmons.
Russell, a nursing student, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and police plan to allow her time to recover before conducting an interview.
Initially law enforcement officials discovered Russell's vehicle and some of her belongings, including her phone, at the location I-459 where she had reported the wandering toddler. However, neither Russell nor the child were found at the scene.
Investigations are ongoing to determine the details of the incident and to locate the kidnapper.