Australian Sailor and His Dog Rescued After Months Adrift in Pacific
The traveler and his canine friend set sail from Mexico to French Polynesia in April, but unfortunately, their boat got damaged by a storm a few weeks later.
Tim Shaddock, a 51-year-old resident of Sydney, and his pooch Bella have been rescued after surviving several excruciating months in the ocean on just rainwater and raw fish. A trawler saved them after a chopper found them this week. A doctor mentioned to media that Shaddock was in surprisingly good health, showing "normal vital signs."Shaddock began his voyage of over 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) from La Paz in Mexico but was cut off when bad weather damaged his boat's electronic systems, leaving him and his dog adrift on the expansive and dangerous North Pacific Ocean.After two months, they were finally spotted off the coast of Mexico. It was evident that he had emaciated and looked unkempt.Shaddock described his experience as "a very difficult ordeal at sea."The sailor attributed his survival to the fishing gear he had with him and the canopy on his boat where he sought shelter from the scorching sun.After being rescued, he was seen smiling, wearing a blood pressure monitor on his arm, and could eat small meals. Now, the fishing trawler is on its way to Mexico, where Shaddock will go through medical tests and additional treatments.
Tim Shaddock, a 51-year-old resident of Sydney, and his pooch Bella have been rescued after surviving several excruciating months in the ocean on just rainwater and raw fish.
A trawler saved them after a chopper found them this week. A doctor mentioned to media that Shaddock was in surprisingly good health, showing "normal vital signs."
Shaddock began his voyage of over 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles) from La Paz in Mexico but was cut off when bad weather damaged his boat's electronic systems, leaving him and his dog adrift on the expansive and dangerous North Pacific Ocean.
After two months, they were finally spotted off the coast of Mexico. It was evident that he had emaciated and looked unkempt.
Shaddock described his experience as "a very difficult ordeal at sea."
"I just need rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time. Otherwise, I'm in very good health," he added.
The sailor attributed his survival to the fishing gear he had with him and the canopy on his boat where he sought shelter from the scorching sun.
After being rescued, he was seen smiling, wearing a blood pressure monitor on his arm, and could eat small meals. Now, the fishing trawler is on its way to Mexico, where Shaddock will go through medical tests and additional treatments.