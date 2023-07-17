International
European Council President Did Not Invite Zelensky to EU-CELAC Summit - Reports
European Council President Did Not Invite Zelensky to EU-CELAC Summit - Reports
The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, declined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for participation in the EU-CELAC Summit, which starts on Monday, a Spanish newspaper reported.
The summit will be "an opportunity to listen to our partners from the CELAC countries about how to put an end to the aggression," the sources claim.On July 6, a European news agency reported that Spain, which presides over the Council of the European Union, had sent an invitation to Zelensky to participate but it was canceled after Latin American countries expressed unwillingness to be dragged into the conflict, which they see as a primarily "European problem." The third EU-CELAC Summit takes place from July 17-18 in Brussels. Among the topics for discussion will be global peace and stability, trade, investments, economic recovery, security, research and innovations and struggle against climate change. The officials of EU and CELAC are expected to attend the summit. It is to be co-chaired by the President of the European Council and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who temporarily heads the CELAC. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are to participate in the summit.
ukraine
the eu-celac summit without ukraine, the celac countries to stay out of the conflict, the third eu-celac summit in brussels
15:02 GMT 17.07.2023
Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa is seen at screens as he speaks at the plenary session during the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Bavaro, Dominican Republic, on January 25, 2017
Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa is seen at screens as he speaks at the plenary session during the Fifth Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Bavaro, Dominican Republic, on January 25, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / ERIKA SANTELICES
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, declined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for participation in the Summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which starts on Monday, a Spanish newspaper reported.
"Ukraine will occupy a prominent place during discussions of the leaders," European diplomatic sources said. Food security will be one of the topics related to Ukraine on the agenda, according to the newspaper.
The summit will be "an opportunity to listen to our partners from the CELAC countries about how to put an end to the aggression," the sources claim.
On July 6, a European news agency reported that Spain, which presides over the Council of the European Union, had sent an invitation to Zelensky to participate but it was canceled after Latin American countries expressed unwillingness to be dragged into the conflict, which they see as a primarily "European problem."
Dominican Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado (on screens) delivers a speech during the opening of the XLVIII Senior Officials Meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) in Santo Domingo, on October 24, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2023
World
Latin American Nations Reject Pro-Kiev Position Ahead of EU-CELAC Summit
6 July, 18:54 GMT
The third EU-CELAC Summit takes place from July 17-18 in Brussels. Among the topics for discussion will be global peace and stability, trade, investments, economic recovery, security, research and innovations and struggle against climate change.
The officials of EU and CELAC are expected to attend the summit. It is to be co-chaired by the President of the European Council and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who temporarily heads the CELAC. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are to participate in the summit.
