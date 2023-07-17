https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/european-council-president-did-not-invite-zelensky-to-eu-celac-summit---reports-1111941656.html

European Council President Did Not Invite Zelensky to EU-CELAC Summit - Reports

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, declined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for participation in the EU-CELAC Summit, which starts on Monday, a Spanish newspaper reported.

celac

european union (eu)

community of latin american and caribbean states (celac)

ukraine

world

The summit will be "an opportunity to listen to our partners from the CELAC countries about how to put an end to the aggression," the sources claim.On July 6, a European news agency reported that Spain, which presides over the Council of the European Union, had sent an invitation to Zelensky to participate but it was canceled after Latin American countries expressed unwillingness to be dragged into the conflict, which they see as a primarily "European problem." The third EU-CELAC Summit takes place from July 17-18 in Brussels. Among the topics for discussion will be global peace and stability, trade, investments, economic recovery, security, research and innovations and struggle against climate change. The officials of EU and CELAC are expected to attend the summit. It is to be co-chaired by the President of the European Council and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who temporarily heads the CELAC. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell are to participate in the summit.

ukraine

