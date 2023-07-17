https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/russian-goods-to-shine-at-vietfoodbeverage-2023-exhibition-1111944005.html

Russian Goods to Shine at Vietfood&Beverage 2023 Exhibition

The Made in Russia exhibition will be opened at the Vietnamese international food and beverage exhibiton “Vietfood&Beverage 2023,” the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) reported.

"Russian agricultural producers will present their products at the Made in Russia exhibition at the 27th International Food and Beverage Exhibition ‘Vietfood&Beverage 2023’ in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The exhibition will take place on August 10-12 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center," the REC said.The center noted that the Made in Russia exhibition, occupying the area of over 340 square meters, will feature products from 13 national companies, including sauces, spices and condiments, caviar and seafood, juices, canned vegetables, dietary supplements, chocolate and sweets, meat, cheese, fruit and berry purées, pies, beverages and other food products."In addition, the participants of the exhibition Made in Russia will take part in targeted meetings and negotiations with representatives of foreign companies and trade-industrial organizations interested in developing economic relations with foreign enterprises in the industry," the statement added.The international exhibition Vietfood&Beverage 2023 is one of the largest product promotion events in Vietnam. The exibition is supported by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam, as well as organizations promoting domestic and international trade.Exhibitors will showcase their goods in various categories: food and agricultural products, seafood, beverages, dietary and pharmaceutical products, materials and ingredients.

