Teamster President to Biden on UPS Strike: Mind Your Own Business

Teamster Union President Sean O'Brien said that the White House should not get involved in negotiations between the union and UPS

President of the Teamsters Union Sean O'Brien recently said over the weekend that he asked the White House multiple times not to interfere with their ongoing negotiations with UPS ahead of a potential strike at the end of this month.Last year, US President Joe Biden signed a bill forcing railroad unions to acquiesce to a labor agreement that did not address the union members’ primary concern regarding paid sick leave.The move angered many union members, who complained the president eliminated their leverage despite claiming to be the most pro-union commander-in-chief in US history.O’Brien, seemingly, does not want that kind of assistance from Biden.UPS, which has roughly 340,000 employees and delivers 24.3 million packages a day, said it will begin training “nonunion members” to fill the roles of union members in the event of a strike. These workers, colloquially known as scabs, are unlikely to keep the same pace as union workers in the event of a strike.The Teamsters and UPS reportedly came to a “near-agreement” earlier this month, but talks broke down again over pay for part-time workers.The last UPS strike occurred in 1997, but the demand for online shopping has since grown exponentially, expanding the role UPS and similar delivery services play in the economy. If the strike goes forward, it would be the single largest worker strike in the United States since the Steel Strike of 1959. A consulting firm found that a 10-day UPS strike could cost the US economy up to $7 billion.

