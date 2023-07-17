Towering Ash Cloud Spewed by Alaska Volcano Prompts Warning for Pilots
© Photo : Armijo, RobbieScreengrab showing eruptive activity at Shishaldin Volcano in July 14, 2023.
© Photo : Armijo, Robbie
Subscribe
Shishaldin volcano - one of the most active in the Aleutian volcanic arc - had been displaying signs of awakening since July 11, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. One of the volcano's eruptions, dating back to 1999, resulted in an ash column that reached 45,000 feet (13.7 kilometers).
An air alert was recently issued to pilots due to the drifting ash cloud spewed by an erupting volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.
The US National Weather Service issued the inflight weather advisory as volcanic ash can be very dangerous, as its very hard particles - often boasting jagged edges, can cause a jet engine to shut down.
The Shishaldin volcano, located 679 miles (1,093 kilometers) southwest of Alaska's largest city Anchorage, had been exhibiting heightened unrest since July 11, with seismologists warning of a potential eruption risk.
One explosion occurred on Friday, producing an ash cloud that drifted south over the Pacific Ocean. It was estimated to measure up to 40,000 feet (12.19 kilometers). This was followed up by a second explosion on the same day.
Footage taken by a US Coast Guard crew and since widely-circulated on social media showed smoke rising from the lava emitted from the volcano.
🌋#Shishaldin Yesterday afternoon, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flew by Shishaldin Volcano, capturing this video of the new eruptive activity. Watch to the end to see the new scoria cone growing in the summit crater. Thank you @USCGAlaska for sharing this with us! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Mxveh2eBoc— Alaska AVO (@alaska_avo) July 13, 2023
Shishaldin Volcano had a significant eruption early Friday. Ash clouds were spotted by pilots and picked up on satellite imagery. See the current status here. pic.twitter.com/eKk6XeNKA6— Alaska's Weather Source (@AlaskaWxSource) July 14, 2023
The volcano in question is the highest mountain peak of the Aleutian Islands, appearing as a perfectly symmetrical cone about 52,493 feet (16 kilometers) in diameter at its base. The mountain soars to about 9,373 feet (2,857 meters) above sea level, and its upper 6,601 feet (2,012 meters) is almost entirely covered by glacial snow and ice. Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the area, and has displayed moderate bouts of activity over the years.
© Photo : Erickson, IanScreengrab showing a still from a video captured by Ian Erickson of the U.S. Coast Guard of eruptive activity at Shishaldin Volcano on July 12, 2023.
Screengrab showing a still from a video captured by Ian Erickson of the U.S. Coast Guard of eruptive activity at Shishaldin Volcano on July 12, 2023.
© Photo : Erickson, Ian