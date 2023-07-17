International
Crimean Bridge Terror Attacks
Ukraine hit the Crimean Bridge with a terror attack on July 17, killing two adults and injuring a child. Previously, Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge on October, 8, 2022 halting all road and rail traffic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/western-sponsors-of-kiev-regime-fail-to-condemn-attack-on-crimean-bridge---envoy-to-un-1111952881.html
Western Sponsors of Kiev Regime Fail to Condemn Attack on Crimean Bridge - Envoy to UN
Western Sponsors of Kiev Regime Fail to Condemn Attack on Crimean Bridge - Envoy to UN
The countries of the collective West who sponsor Ukraine failed to condemn Kiev for its latest terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyansky said.
2023-07-17T23:31+0000
2023-07-17T23:28+0000
crimean bridge terror attacks
crimea
crimean bridge
ukraine
un security council (unsc)
kiev
terror attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111399028_12:0:837:464_1920x0_80_0_0_9bba9cc34dd71beb3243763db42c9d75.jpg
"Today, we will learn about the latest terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime targeting the bridge in Crimea, hundreds of kilometers from the area of hostilities, as a result of which two innocent Russians died and a 14-year-old daughter was gravely wounded," the envoy said on Monday. Western intelligence services, including that of the United Kingdom, were complicit in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Polyansky said. "We will have get to the bottom of this," he added. Earlier Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge using two underwater drones. Two adults were killed in the attack and a child sustained serious injuries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/kerch-bridge-attack-part-of-us-ukraine-psyops-against-russian-civilians-in-crimea-1111951567.html
crimean bridge
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/16/1111399028_115:0:734:464_1920x0_80_0_0_8202821ae6dcbfcb2a1c4e47856c37b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dmitriy polyansky, united nations security council, russia, ukraine, terrorist attack, crimean bridge, kerch strait bridge, condemnation
dmitriy polyansky, united nations security council, russia, ukraine, terrorist attack, crimean bridge, kerch strait bridge, condemnation

Western Sponsors of Kiev Regime Fail to Condemn Attack on Crimean Bridge - Envoy to UN

23:31 GMT 17.07.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankA Russian Investigative Committee serviceman stands on a bridge damaged during the Ukrainian armed forces' attack, on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chongar, Crimea, Russia.
A Russian Investigative Committee serviceman stands on a bridge damaged during the Ukrainian armed forces' attack, on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and the Crimea near the village of Chongar, Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS, July 18 (Sputnik) - The countries of the collective West who sponsor Ukraine have failed yet again to condemn the Kiev regime, this time for its latest terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyansky told a meeting of the UN Security Council.
"Today, we will learn about the latest terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime targeting the bridge in Crimea, hundreds of kilometers from the area of hostilities, as a result of which two innocent Russians died and a 14-year-old daughter was gravely wounded," the envoy said on Monday.
"I have not heard any condemnation of this act of terrorism from any of the Western sponsors of the Kiev regime."
Western intelligence services, including that of the United Kingdom, were complicit in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Polyansky said.
"We will have get to the bottom of this," he added.
A cargo ship blocks a passage under the arch of the Crimean bridge over Kerch Strait in Russia, November 25, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2023
Analysis
Kerch Bridge Attack Part of US-Ukraine PsyOps Against Russian Civilians in Crimea
21:36 GMT
Earlier Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge using two underwater drones. Two adults were killed in the attack and a child sustained serious injuries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала