Western Sponsors of Kiev Regime Fail to Condemn Attack on Crimean Bridge - Envoy to UN

The countries of the collective West who sponsor Ukraine failed to condemn Kiev for its latest terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitriy Polyansky said.

"Today, we will learn about the latest terrorist attacks of the Kiev regime targeting the bridge in Crimea, hundreds of kilometers from the area of hostilities, as a result of which two innocent Russians died and a 14-year-old daughter was gravely wounded," the envoy said on Monday. Western intelligence services, including that of the United Kingdom, were complicit in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Polyansky said. "We will have get to the bottom of this," he added. Earlier Monday, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge using two underwater drones. Two adults were killed in the attack and a child sustained serious injuries.

