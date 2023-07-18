International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ai-powered-chatgpt-matches-top-1-of-humans-on-creativity-test-1111963646.html
AI-Powered ChatGPT Matches Top 1% of Humans on Creativity Test
AI-Powered ChatGPT Matches Top 1% of Humans on Creativity Test
ChatGPT, powered by the GPT-4 artificial intelligence engine, and a group of students were offered to pass a standard test for creativity during spring semester in the US.
2023-07-18T14:35+0000
2023-07-18T14:35+0000
beyond politics
artificial intelligence (ai)
openai
chatbots
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111964707_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_56346e72fd8d6663f2876a215abb2802.jpg
OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has passed a standard test for creativity with flying colors. Its results matched the top 1% of original creative human thinkers, revealed a new study by the University of Montana (UM).Using the Torrance Tests of Creative Thinking (TTCT), Dr. Erik Guzik, assistant clinical professor in UM's College of Business, together with his team, administered the tool to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer offered up eight responses.Twenty-four University of Montana students also took the test, and all these scores were compared with 2,700 students across the US who took the TTCT in in 2016.Not only were the chatbot's responses just as creative as those of the topmost creative humans who took the test, but the artificial intelligence-powered language model did better than the majority of all students.TTCT uses three picture-based exercises to assess the following mental characteristics: It offers two different assessments - verbal and figural. ChatGPT scored in the top percent for fluency and for originality. It only ceded its position somewhat on flexibility which measures a variety of different types and categories of ideas.Guzik was cited as voicing surprise that ChatGPT excelled at “generating original ideas” – typically attributed to human imagination. Analyzing previous research on GPT-3, he said the chatbot had not done as well when it came to tasks requiring original thinking. Tremendous strides in AI have allowed the more advanced GPT-4 to up the game.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/can-ai-compete-with-humans-and-what-are-chatbot-threats-an-interview-with-chatgpt-1110028480.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111964707_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1e53b62ea92fe1408b9bf4b50b18995.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ai-powered chatgpt, chatbot, creativity test, openai, can chatgpt write better than humans, how good is chatgpt
ai-powered chatgpt, chatbot, creativity test, openai, can chatgpt write better than humans, how good is chatgpt

AI-Powered ChatGPT Matches Top 1% of Humans on Creativity Test

14:35 GMT 18.07.2023
© AP Photo / Richard DrewThe ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The GPT-4 artificial intelligence-powered chatbot competed with a group of students to pass a standard test for creativity during the spring semester in the US.
OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT has passed a standard test for creativity with flying colors. Its results matched the top 1% of original creative human thinkers, revealed a new study by the University of Montana (UM).
Using the Torrance Tests of Creative Thinking (TTCT), Dr. Erik Guzik, assistant clinical professor in UM's College of Business, together with his team, administered the tool to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer offered up eight responses.
Twenty-four University of Montana students also took the test, and all these scores were compared with 2,700 students across the US who took the TTCT in in 2016.
Not only were the chatbot's responses just as creative as those of the topmost creative humans who took the test, but the artificial intelligence-powered language model did better than the majority of all students.
TTCT uses three picture-based exercises to assess the following mental characteristics:
Fluency
Originality
Elaboration
Resistance to closure (ability to tolerate ambiguity and come up with a creative response)
Abstractness of titles
Creative strengths checklist
It offers two different assessments - verbal and figural. ChatGPT scored in the top percent for fluency and for originality. It only ceded its position somewhat on flexibility which measures a variety of different types and categories of ideas.

"We had all been exploring with ChatGPT, and we noticed it had been doing some interesting things that we didn’t expect. Some of the responses were novel and surprising. That’s when we decided to put it to the test to see how creative it really is... For ChatGPT and GPT-4, we showed for the first time that it performs in the top 1% for originality. That was new," said Guzik.

Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Can AI Compete With Humans and What Are Chatbot Threats? An Interview With ChatGPT
2 May, 16:32 GMT
Guzik was cited as voicing surprise that ChatGPT excelled at “generating original ideas” – typically attributed to human imagination. Analyzing previous research on GPT-3, he said the chatbot had not done as well when it came to tasks requiring original thinking. Tremendous strides in AI have allowed the more advanced GPT-4 to up the game.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала