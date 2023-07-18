Alleged Pentagon Leaker Asks Court to Lift Pretrial Detention, Cites Trump Release

After he was arrested in April, Teixeira was indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense in June. Each one of these charges could garner him up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

In June, prosecutors charged Trump on a slew of counts related to alleged mishandling of classified information the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.