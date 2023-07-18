https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/bunny-takeover-fuzzy-lionhead-rabbits-invade-florida-suburb-as-residents-seek-help-1111956113.html

Bunny Takeover: Fuzzy Lionhead Rabbits Invade Florida Suburb as Residents Seek Help

In a Florida suburb, the residents of Jenada Isles in Wilton Manors are facing a new invasive species fuzzy lionhead rabbits and seeking ways to relocate them.

In a Florida suburb, the residents of Jenada Isles in Wilton Manors are facing a new invasive species: fuzzy lionhead rabbits. These adorable creatures, marked by their distinctive manes, thick fur, and fearlessness, have taken over the community after a backyard breeder illegally released them two years ago. With an estimated population of 60 to 100 rabbits, the residents are now seeking ways to relocate them.Alicia Griggs, a resident of Jenada Isles, is spearheading efforts to rescue and rehome the lionhead rabbits. She is working to raise between $20,000 and $40,000 to form a rescue group that will capture, neuter, vaccinate, shelter and eventually find new homes for the rabbits.However, relocating the lionhead rabbits is proving to be a complex task. Monica Mitchell of the East Coast Rabbit Rescue, a nonprofit organization focused on rabbit protection, explained the process involves capturing, treating and finding suitable homes for the rabbits. Limited availability of veterinarians who specialize in rabbits and the significant commitment required to care for them make prospective owners hesitant to adopt.The city commission initially planned to exterminate the rabbits after receiving complaints from residents about their nuisance behaviors, which included digging holes, chewing outdoor wiring and leaving droppings on sidewalks and driveways.Moreover, there are concerns the rabbits may spread to neighboring communities and pose a traffic hazard on major streets. However, the city commission has allowed Griggs and her supporters time to raise funds and relocate the rabbits instead.While the lifespan of lionshead rabbits are severely shortened outdoors due to the Florida climate and their vulnerability to predators, their illnesses and dietary needs require human caretakers. Eric Stewart, the executive director of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, has called for the prosecution of the breeder who released the rabbits; however, the city has not taken action in this regard.

