International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/is-there-enough-oil-left-1111970764.html
Is There Enough Oil Left?
Is There Enough Oil Left?
Non-OPEC countries possess bigger oil reserves than the OPEC ones, data shows. According to statistics Non-OPEC states will last longer than the OPEC... 18.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-18T19:04+0000
2023-07-18T19:04+0000
multimedia
oil reserves
oil
opec
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111970607_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_affafedbfea00e3017bb4bc0bb3422db.png
Earlier this month, two of the world's biggest oil exporters, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have decided to extend their voluntary oil production cuts to August in an effort to boost prices.Sputnik made a brief infographic for you showing which countries have the largest oil reserves, and how long the global supplies will last.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111970607_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c0ee4aab30ad90cfe58980217f89369c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
oil reserves, oil, opec, инфографика
oil reserves, oil, opec, инфографика

Is There Enough Oil Left?

19:04 GMT 18.07.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Non-OPEC countries possess bigger oil reserves than the OPEC ones, data shows. According to statistics Non-OPEC states will last longer than the OPEC countries, however, all in all the world has no more than approximately 9 years of oil usage.
Earlier this month, two of the world's biggest oil exporters, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have decided to extend their voluntary oil production cuts to August in an effort to boost prices.
Sputnik made a brief infographic for you showing which countries have the largest oil reserves, and how long the global supplies will last.
Oil reserves in the world and the Middle East - Sputnik International
Oil reserves in the world and the Middle East - Sputnik International
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала