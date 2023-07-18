https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/is-there-enough-oil-left-1111970764.html

Is There Enough Oil Left?

Is There Enough Oil Left?

Non-OPEC countries possess bigger oil reserves than the OPEC ones, data shows. According to statistics Non-OPEC states will last longer than the OPEC... 18.07.2023, Sputnik International

Earlier this month, two of the world's biggest oil exporters, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have decided to extend their voluntary oil production cuts to August in an effort to boost prices.Sputnik made a brief infographic for you showing which countries have the largest oil reserves, and how long the global supplies will last.

