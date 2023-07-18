https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/is-there-enough-oil-left-1111970764.html
Is There Enough Oil Left?
Is There Enough Oil Left?
Non-OPEC countries possess bigger oil reserves than the OPEC ones, data shows. According to statistics Non-OPEC states will last longer than the OPEC... 18.07.2023, Sputnik International
2023-07-18T19:04+0000
2023-07-18T19:04+0000
2023-07-18T19:04+0000
multimedia
oil reserves
oil
opec
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111970607_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_affafedbfea00e3017bb4bc0bb3422db.png
Earlier this month, two of the world's biggest oil exporters, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have decided to extend their voluntary oil production cuts to August in an effort to boost prices.Sputnik made a brief infographic for you showing which countries have the largest oil reserves, and how long the global supplies will last.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111970607_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_c0ee4aab30ad90cfe58980217f89369c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
oil reserves, oil, opec, инфографика
oil reserves, oil, opec, инфографика
Is There Enough Oil Left?
Non-OPEC countries possess bigger oil reserves than the OPEC ones, data shows. According to statistics Non-OPEC states will last longer than the OPEC countries, however, all in all the world has no more than approximately 9 years of oil usage.
Earlier this month, two of the world's biggest oil exporters, Russia and Saudi Arabia, have decided to extend their voluntary oil production cuts
to August in an effort to boost prices.
Sputnik made a brief infographic for you showing which countries have the largest oil reserves, and how long the global supplies will last.