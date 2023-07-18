International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Is This The New Normal?
Is This The New Normal?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu being rushed to hospital, and head of engineering for Trump’s Truth Social app resigning.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | The American Military is Degrading, The Anti-War Candidate, and The Weapon ManufacturersDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | The Age of Gaslighting, Andrew Breitbart, and The Difficulty with Building Coalitions In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the establishment's explanation for supporting Ukraine and the Crimean Bridge attack. Shilling commented on the damage done to the Crimean Bridge and how the Western media lies about Crimea itself since it rejoined Russia. Ian discussed the alleged IMF loan offered to Turkish President Erdogan and climate change narratives.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about the Free Speech decision on July 4th, Ron Paul, and unschooling. Daniel talked about Matt Gaetz and the size of Ron Paul's influence. Daniel spoke about Tucker Carlson and his performance with Republican candidates for the 2024 election.
04:14 GMT 18.07.2023
The Backstory
Is This The New Normal?
Lee Stranahan
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu being rushed to hospital, and head of engineering for Trump’s Truth Social app resigning.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | The American Military is Degrading, The Anti-War Candidate, and The Weapon Manufacturers

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of The 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | The Age of Gaslighting, Andrew Breitbart, and The Difficulty with Building Coalitions

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the establishment's explanation for supporting Ukraine and the Crimean Bridge attack. Shilling commented on the damage done to the Crimean Bridge and how the Western media lies about Crimea itself since it rejoined Russia. Ian discussed the alleged IMF loan offered to Turkish President Erdogan and climate change narratives.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Daniel McAdams about the Free Speech decision on July 4th, Ron Paul, and unschooling. Daniel talked about Matt Gaetz and the size of Ron Paul's influence. Daniel spoke about Tucker Carlson and his performance with Republican candidates for the 2024 election.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
