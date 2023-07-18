https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/israel-is-a-racist-state-jayapal-walks-back-comments-1111946767.html
'Israel is a Racist State,' Jayapal Walks Back Comments
'Israel is a Racist State,' Jayapal Walks Back Comments
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as US Representative Pramila Jayapal's comments on Israel.
"Israel is a Racist State," Jayapal Walks Back Comments
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal's comments on Israel.
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneRobert Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow Push CoalitionMark Sleboda: International Relations, Security AnalystKJ Noh: Journalist, political analystThe show kicks off with Scott Stantis to have an in-depth conversation about the 2024 elections.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Robert Patillo, Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow Push Coalition to discuss Alabama redistricting, Jayapal walking back her comments on Israel, and backlash against the Boston mayor for having a list of her critics.The first half of the second hour kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Grain Deal, and the bridge strike in Crimea.The show closes with KJ Noh, a journalist and political analyst discussing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to India and Vietnam.
'Israel is a Racist State,' Jayapal Walks Back Comments
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as US Representative Pramila Jayapal's comments on Israel.
Scott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Robert Patillo: Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow Push Coalition
Mark Sleboda: International Relations, Security Analyst
KJ Noh: Journalist, political analyst
The show kicks off with Scott Stantis to have an in-depth conversation about the 2024 elections.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Robert Patillo, Attorney and Executive Director of the Rainbow Push Coalition to discuss Alabama redistricting, Jayapal walking back her comments on Israel, and backlash against the Boston mayor for having a list of her critics.
The first half of the second hour kicks off with International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussing the cluster munitions to Ukraine, the Grain Deal, and the bridge strike in Crimea.
The show closes with KJ Noh, a journalist and political analyst discussing Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's visit to India and Vietnam.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.