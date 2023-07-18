https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/japan-france-to-conduct-joint-air-force-training-from-july-26-29---japans-air-force-1111958907.html

Japan, France to Conduct Joint Air Force Training From July 26-29 - Japan's Air Force

The Japanese and French air forces will conduct the first bilateral training from July 26-29 aimed at improving tactical skills and deepening defense cooperation, Japan's Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) said on Tuesday.

"JASDF will conduct a bilateral training with the French Air and Space Force as follows. Conduct bilateral training with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) to develop JASDF tactical skills and deepen defense cooperation to realize a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific.'," the air force said in a statement. The training will be conducted at the Nyutabaru air base in the Japanese southern prefecture of Miyazaki and in the airspace around the Kanto region, the statement read. Japan will provide seven aircraft for the military drills, including three F-15s fighter jets, and France will send two Dassault Rafale jets, a tanker aircraft and one Airbus A400M Atlas cargo plane, the document added.

