https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/las-vegas-police-execute-search-warrant-in-probe-tied-to-tupac-shakurs-murder-1111978499.html

Las Vegas Police Execute Search Warrant in Probe Tied to Tupac Shakur's Murder

Las Vegas Police Execute Search Warrant in Probe Tied to Tupac Shakur's Murder

Authorities have executed a search warrant at a residence in the Las Vegas area as part of the ongoing investigation into the unsolved murder of renowned hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur.

2023-07-18T23:17+0000

2023-07-18T23:17+0000

2023-07-18T23:15+0000

beyond politics

us

tupac

viral

las vegas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107831/77/1078317747_0:0:2721:1531_1920x0_80_0_0_6d6a20c52e626effb145c36bd83dc4f1.jpg

Authorities have executed a search warrant at a residence in the Las Vegas area as part of the ongoing investigation into the unsolved murder of renowned hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed the search took place in Henderson, Nevada, on July 17, 2023, but declined to provide further details at this time.Shakur, known for his influential contributions to the music industry, was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, in Las Vegas. He succumbed to his injuries six days later at the age of 25. The incident occurred while Tupac was attending a boxing match alongside music executive Suge Knight. As the pair drove on Las Vegas Boulevard in a black sedan, a white Cadillac pulled up beside them and unleashed a barrage of gunfire.The murder of Tupac Shakur was followed by another tragedy in the rap community several months later. On March 9, 1997, rapper Christopher Wallace, widely known as the Notorious B.I.G., was shot and killed in Los Angeles, California. Many believe the shooting was connected to Tupac's murder, but the case also remains unresolved.Biggie's murder brought public attention to the so-called "East Coast–West Coast hip hop rivalry," which many believe was one of the reasons that led to the deaths of the musicians, and called for reconciliation between the two sides. Rappers from both coasts, such as Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, attended a summit hosted by Louis Farrakhan in Chicago, Illinois, where they signed a unity pact that included a united tour and album.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20200926/kamala-harris-chooses-tupac-as-her-best-rapper-alive-pick-1080582479.html

las vegas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

tupac shakur, las vegas metropolitan police department, who killed tupac, christopher wallace notorious big death, tupac shakur death, who killed notorious big, east coast–west coast hip hop rivalry