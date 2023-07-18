https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/media-titan-hints-actor-writer-strikes-could-cause-hollywoods-collapse-1111955634.html

Media Titan Hints Actor-Writer Strikes Could Cause Hollywood’s Collapse

Media Titan Hints Actor-Writer Strikes Could Cause Hollywood's Collapse

Media titan Barry Diller says that the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes may spell doom for Hollywood

Media titan Barry Diller, who runs media conglomerate IAC and previously worked as the CEO of Paramount and 20th Century Fox, says that the dual strikes in Hollywood may spell doom for the industry.The SAG-AFTRA (actors and artists) and Writers Guild of America (WAG) strikes are compounding issues the industry is already facing, according to Diller.Diller, responding to criticism of Disney CEO Bob Iger who called the demands of writers and actors "disturbing," argues that both executives and high-end actors are overpaid and should take a pay cut as a show of good faith.If a compromise is not reached by September 1, Diller says there could be huge ramifications for the Hollywood industry.The media titan also addressed critics who say they do not care if Hollywood fails. "Who cares about Hollywood? Who cares about it? But the truth is, this is a huge business! Both domestically and for world exporters. … But these conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry," he said.

