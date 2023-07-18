https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/potus-mugshot-fever-1111978649.html
POTUS Mugshot Fever
Former President Donald Trump confirmed on Tuesday that he received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target of a grand jury investigation, an indication that he will likely be charged, again.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111976189_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_0496f38830925c62851a6c1ef3ed3789.jpg
The target letter is the biggest sign yet that a fourth indictment of the former president is imminent. This will be the fourth time Trump has been indicted on federal charges. However, the former president would not be subjected to the indignity of a booking photo, commonly called a mugshot.Trump attorney and spokesperson Alina Habba told US media at the time that Trump was in a “unique position” and didn’t need a mugshot.Officials reportedly downloaded a photo of the former president instead.
“He is not a flight risk. He is the leading candidate of the GOP at the moment. He is going through a process that has been coordinated with [the] Secret Service and it will all be handled seamlessly,” she said while Trump was inside a Miami courthouse for a case relating to his handling of classified documents.
