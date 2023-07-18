https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/trump-admits-he-received-target-letter-from-special-counsel-over-next-possible-indictment-1111977348.html

Trump Admits He Received Target Letter From Special Counsel Over Next Possible Indictment

Former President Donald Trump received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith, informing him that he is a target in his investigation, indicating that an indictment will come soon.

Special counsel Jack Smith reportedly issued a letter to former President Donald Trump, informing him that he is a target in Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The letter would all but confirm Trump's indictment in the case.Smith took over the investigation in November of last year and has since interviewed dozens of witnesses, focusing on a scheme to send fake electors to Washington, DC, in an attempt to have them cast their electoral college votes for Trump in states that President Joe Biden won.The investigation is also looking into Trump’s actions and mindset in the days and hours before the January 6, 2021 riots, when thousands of Trump supporters flooded the US Capitol and delayed the electoral certification process.Trump received a similar target letter from Smith shortly before he was indicted on 37 charges related to his mishandling of classified documents. Trump is also facing 34 charges of falsifying business records from a New York district attorney related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.In both cases, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.Posting on his social media site Truth Social, Trump confirmed the charges while decrying it as a “witch hunt.”Trump is also facing a potential indictment in Georgia, where an Atlanta-area district attorney is looking into possible election interference in that state by Trump and his allies.Recent polling has Trump beating Biden by two to seven points.

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

