https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/trump-admits-he-received-target-letter-from-special-counsel-over-next-possible-indictment-1111977348.html
Trump Admits He Received Target Letter From Special Counsel Over Next Possible Indictment
Trump Admits He Received Target Letter From Special Counsel Over Next Possible Indictment
Former President Donald Trump received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith, informing him that he is a target in his investigation, indicating that an indictment will come soon.
2023-07-18T21:40+0000
2023-07-18T21:40+0000
2023-07-18T21:37+0000
americas
donald trump
jack smith
joe biden
garland
truth social
white house
indictment
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111771384_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bb79e03e62cbe8b028097282950806e.jpg
Special counsel Jack Smith reportedly issued a letter to former President Donald Trump, informing him that he is a target in Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The letter would all but confirm Trump's indictment in the case.Smith took over the investigation in November of last year and has since interviewed dozens of witnesses, focusing on a scheme to send fake electors to Washington, DC, in an attempt to have them cast their electoral college votes for Trump in states that President Joe Biden won.The investigation is also looking into Trump’s actions and mindset in the days and hours before the January 6, 2021 riots, when thousands of Trump supporters flooded the US Capitol and delayed the electoral certification process.Trump received a similar target letter from Smith shortly before he was indicted on 37 charges related to his mishandling of classified documents. Trump is also facing 34 charges of falsifying business records from a New York district attorney related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.In both cases, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.Posting on his social media site Truth Social, Trump confirmed the charges while decrying it as a “witch hunt.”Trump is also facing a potential indictment in Georgia, where an Atlanta-area district attorney is looking into possible election interference in that state by Trump and his allies.Recent polling has Trump beating Biden by two to seven points.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230716/trump-angling-for-indefinate-delays-in-classified-docs-prosecution-battle-1111919819.html
americas
garland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/09/1111771384_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a3d6f5995130e562f12c2864765000d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump indictment, attempts to overturn the election, 2020 election, fake electors
donald trump indictment, attempts to overturn the election, 2020 election, fake electors
Trump Admits He Received Target Letter From Special Counsel Over Next Possible Indictment
Former US President Donald Trump is facing multiple cases at the moment, the most significant of which are focused on his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House and hush payments made to an adult film star.
Special counsel Jack Smith reportedly issued a letter to former President Donald Trump, informing him that he is a target in Smith’s investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The letter would all but confirm Trump's indictment in the case.
Smith took over the investigation in November of last year and has since interviewed dozens of witnesses, focusing on a scheme to send fake electors to Washington, DC, in an attempt to have them cast their electoral college votes for Trump in states that President Joe Biden won.
The investigation is also looking into Trump’s actions and mindset in the days and hours before the January 6, 2021 riots, when thousands of Trump supporters flooded the US Capitol and delayed the electoral certification process.
Trump received a similar target letter from Smith shortly before he was indicted on 37 charges related to his mishandling of classified documents. Trump is also facing 34 charges of falsifying business records from a New York district attorney related to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.
In both cases, Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Posting on his social media site Truth Social
, Trump confirmed the charges while decrying it as a “witch hunt.”
“So now Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland [...] together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issues a third Indictment and Arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency. Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close.”
Trump is also facing a potential indictment in Georgia, where an Atlanta-area district attorney is looking into possible election interference in that state by Trump and his allies.
Recent polling has Trump beating Biden by two to seven points.