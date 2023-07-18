https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/trumps-2024-campaign-takes-shape-as-opponents-stumble-1111949586.html
Trump's 2024 Campaign Takes Shape as Opponents Stumble
Trump's 2024 Campaign Takes Shape as Opponents Stumble
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s presidential campaign gaining strength while the other candidates tumble.
2023-07-18T04:44+0000
2023-07-18T04:44+0000
2023-07-18T14:37+0000
fault lines
radio
hunter biden
crimea
donald trump
ron desantis
deep state
ukraine
crimean bridge
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111949423_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2273623783f073bfa8441101693f9e6d.png
Trump's 2024 Campaign Takes Shape as Opponents Stumble
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s presidential campaign gaining strength while the other candidates tumble.
Mark Sleboda: an International Relations and Security AnalystTed Harvey: Former Colorado State SenatorGarland Nixon: Sputnik Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour ExtendedIn the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss Ukraine’s second attack on the Crimean Bridge, which claimed the lives of two civilians and injured a child.In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey spoke about Trump’s favorable numbers at the polls while the other presidential candidates are losing donors and public support.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Garland Nixon about Ukraine’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections in the United States and the Hunter Biden links to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
crimea
ukraine
crimean bridge
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111949423_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2d48b469e84fd5c6accd163c81b77b65.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, attack on the crimean bridge, 2024 presidential candidates, hunter biden links to ukraine
fault lines, attack on the crimean bridge, 2024 presidential candidates, hunter biden links to ukraine
Trump's 2024 Campaign Takes Shape as Opponents Stumble
04:44 GMT 18.07.2023 (Updated: 14:37 GMT 18.07.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s presidential campaign gaining strength while the other candidates tumble.
Mark Sleboda: an International Relations and Security Analyst
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator
Garland Nixon: Sputnik Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour and Critical Hour Extended
In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss Ukraine’s second attack on the Crimean Bridge, which claimed the lives of two civilians and injured a child.
In the second hour, former Colorado State Senator Ted Harvey spoke about Trump’s favorable numbers at the polls while the other presidential candidates are losing donors and public support.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Garland Nixon about Ukraine’s interference in the 2016 presidential elections in the United States and the Hunter Biden links to Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.