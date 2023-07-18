https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/uk-attempts-defense-makeover-amid-lack-of-ammo-1111967731.html

UK Attempts Defense Makeover Amid Lack of Ammo

UK's support to Ukraine is caused its weapons stock depletion and production inadequacy, while the focus should have been dialogue to prevent the conflict. Financial problems and lack of equipment procurement capability pose a threat, noted Matthew Gordon-Banks, a former British Conservative Member of Parliament and Senior Research Fellow at the UK Defence Academy.

Britain plans to disclose a roadmap to enhance its armed forces' combat readiness, containing a proposal to spend £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) on restocking its munitions and stockpiles severely diminished by the Ukraine conflict.Another huge challenge threatening the army is the inadequate industrial capacity to expedite production.Gordon-Banks told Sputnik his concerns about the substantial financial burden imposed on the United Kingdom due to its support for NATO's proxy war in Ukraine. Given the constrained availability of such resources, the UK's challenge lies in restoring the munitions and equipment it generously contributed to Kiev. Rebuilding these vital stocks will demand a considerable investment of time and effort.Looking back, placing greater emphasis on diplomatic dialogue and prioritizing peaceful resolutions would have been a wiser approach rather than allowing the situation in Ukraine to escalate further, he added,He argued that establishing the Global Response Force (GRF) - a new rapid reaction unit in the British Army - could serve as a model for a more streamlined military. He also mentioned the destiny of the previous such attempt - the Rapid Reaction Force, which diminished due to the strains of conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.The expert supported focusing on advanced weaponry rather than solely improving troops. He highlights the cost-effectiveness and capabilities of advanced technologies such as drones, which can perform tasks previously carried out by more expensive and resource-intensive aircraft.He went further to identify the challenges the UK Ministry of Defence will face in revamping its armed forces. The main challenges include a limited ability to procure necessary military equipment and the budgetary constraint of investing in military upgrades.The UK would likely need to borrow money to fund these efforts, which could impact inflation and challenge the government's overall financial strategy.

