UK Attempts Defense Makeover Amid Lack of Ammo
UK's support to Ukraine is caused its weapons stock depletion and production inadequacy, while the focus should have been dialogue to prevent the conflict. Financial problems and lack of equipment procurement capability pose a threat, noted Matthew Gordon-Banks, a former British Conservative Member of Parliament and Senior Research Fellow at the UK Defence Academy.
2023-07-18T17:53+0000
Britain plans to disclose a roadmap to enhance its armed forces' combat readiness, containing a proposal to spend £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) on restocking its munitions and stockpiles severely diminished by the Ukraine conflict.Another huge challenge threatening the army is the inadequate industrial capacity to expedite production.Gordon-Banks told Sputnik his concerns about the substantial financial burden imposed on the United Kingdom due to its support for NATO's proxy war in Ukraine. Given the constrained availability of such resources, the UK's challenge lies in restoring the munitions and equipment it generously contributed to Kiev. Rebuilding these vital stocks will demand a considerable investment of time and effort.Looking back, placing greater emphasis on diplomatic dialogue and prioritizing peaceful resolutions would have been a wiser approach rather than allowing the situation in Ukraine to escalate further, he added,He argued that establishing the Global Response Force (GRF) - a new rapid reaction unit in the British Army - could serve as a model for a more streamlined military. He also mentioned the destiny of the previous such attempt - the Rapid Reaction Force, which diminished due to the strains of conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.The expert supported focusing on advanced weaponry rather than solely improving troops. He highlights the cost-effectiveness and capabilities of advanced technologies such as drones, which can perform tasks previously carried out by more expensive and resource-intensive aircraft.He went further to identify the challenges the UK Ministry of Defence will face in revamping its armed forces. The main challenges include a limited ability to procure necessary military equipment and the budgetary constraint of investing in military upgrades.The UK would likely need to borrow money to fund these efforts, which could impact inflation and challenge the government's overall financial strategy.
London's support to Ukraine has resulted in depleted weapons stock amid a period of financial struggles, noted Matthew Gordon-Banks, a former British Conservative MP and senior research fellow at the UK Defence Academy.
Britain plans to disclose a roadmap
to enhance its armed forces' combat readiness, containing a proposal to spend £2.5 billion ($3.3 billion) on restocking its munitions and stockpiles severely diminished by the Ukraine conflict.
Another huge challenge threatening the army is the inadequate industrial capacity to expedite production.
Gordon-Banks
told Sputnik his concerns about the substantial financial burden imposed on the United Kingdom due to its support for NATO's proxy war in Ukraine
. Given the constrained availability of such resources, the UK's challenge lies in restoring the munitions and equipment it generously contributed to Kiev. Rebuilding these vital stocks will demand a considerable investment of time and effort.
Looking back, placing greater emphasis on diplomatic dialogue and prioritizing peaceful resolutions would have been a wiser approach rather than allowing the situation in Ukraine to escalate further, he added,
"The UK does not have the capacity to currently replace a whole series of weapons and equipment which have been given to Ukraine from its limited stocks; which were rather run down as it was," Gordon-Banks said.
He argued that establishing the Global Response Force (GRF) - a new rapid reaction unit in the British Army - could serve as a model for a more streamlined military. He also mentioned the destiny of the previous such attempt - the Rapid Reaction Force, which diminished due to the strains of conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The expert supported focusing on advanced weaponry rather than solely improving troops. He highlights the cost-effectiveness and capabilities of advanced technologies such as drones, which can perform tasks previously carried out by more expensive and resource-intensive aircraft.
"I believe that the British Defence Secretary is absolutely right in stressing the importance of advanced weaponry for defensive purposes. Today, drones for example are capable of doing a great deal which was previously done by aircraft at a fraction of the cost and training," he expressed.
He went further to identify the challenges the UK Ministry of Defence will face in revamping its armed forces. The main challenges include a limited ability to procure necessary military equipment and the budgetary constraint of investing in military upgrades.
The UK would likely need to borrow money to fund these efforts, which could impact inflation and challenge the government's overall financial strategy.