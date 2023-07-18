https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/ukraine-attacks-crimea-bridge-russia-suspends-grain-deal-1111953667.html

Russia has suspended cooperation with the Black Sea grain deal following a second terrorist attack on the Crimea bridge.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Russia has suspended cooperation with the Black Sea grain deal following a second terrorist attack on the Crimea bridge.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US imperialism. Cracks are appearing in the NATO coalition as the Ukraine project faces collapse. Also, the US is perpetrating an irresponsible provocation by arming Taiwan.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss Asia. Cornel West responds to the NATO summit by calling for an end to NATO. Also, Indonesia warns Asian nations about becoming a proxy for US imperialism.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Cornel West is part of the campaign to end political apartheid. Also, profit driven systems are bringing the world close to destruction.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel has turned Palestine into an open air prison. Also, Palestinians are concerned and mistrustful regarding the Palestinian Authority.Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon, co-hosts of The Critical Hour, come together to discuss the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act. The House on Friday narrowly passed the bill in a vote of 219-210. The vote fell along partisan lines because of amendments connected to social policies in the military.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss Israel and Julian Assange. The Wikileaks founder is dangerously close to extradition for revealing US war crimes. Also, Israel targeted civilians in its attack on Jenin.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss Venezuela. A Russian firm is seeking to take over in assisting Venezuela with its oil production. Also, Western media is turning up the propaganda against the Bolivarian Republic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

