Ukraine Attacks Crimean Bridge, Screen Actors Strike, Philly Train Derailment

GOP candidates fail to yield small-dollar donations from supporters, and new revelations discovered in investigation in Long Island murders.

2023-07-18T04:34+0000

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the use of cluster munitions in the conflict in Ukraine after the United States approved the provision to Kiev, the terror attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia allowing the Black Sea grain deal to expire, and admissions on the failures of the Ukrainian offensive that began this month.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses Senior elected Republicans worried about populist sentiments taking over the Republican Party, the state of 2024 candidates for President on both sides of the aisle, controversy surrounding the remarks of Congressmember Pramila Jayapal on Israel, the suspension of a high-level State Department official amid allegations of mishandling classified information, Senator Tommy Tuberville's hold on all senior Pentagon appointments, and controversial comments made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s around COVID.Longtime agent, manager, and producer of films and television series Nick Mechanic discusses the concurrent strikes of writers and actors in the entertainment industry, how long the strike is expected to play out, and the financial pressures of the writers and actors that led to the strike.The Misfits also discuss the derailment of a freight train outside of Philadelphia, the stepping down of Jesse Jackson from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, and Coliseum vandals.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

