Ukraine Loses Up to 400 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Defense Ministry

The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 400 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day, with Russia repelling 12 attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2023-07-18T13:31+0000

"During the fighting, the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 400 soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, three pickups, a US-made M777 artillery system, three Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery units, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 guns," the ministry reported. Russia also repelled six attacks in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia directions, while Ukraine lost over 200 servicemen, the ministry added. According to the ministry, Russia repelled two enemy attacks in the Krasniy Lyman direction, suppressed the actions of a Ukrainian sabotage group, Kiev lost up to 100 soldiers.

