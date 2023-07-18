International
Ukraine Uses Grain Deal For Military Purposes - Kremlin
Ukraine Uses Grain Deal For Military Purposes - Kremlin
There are some security risks for the grain deal without Russia's participation, this should be taken into account, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"Russia fulfilled its obligations and extended this deal several times, despite the fact that the terms of this deal with respect to Russia were not implemented. And in this case, the position of the European states should probably be called unscrupulous," Peskov said, commenting on the remark by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Russia allegedly "is responsible for the refusal to supply food to the needy and for the potential increase in the price of grain."Kiev uses the grain deal for military purposes, the official said, adding that this fact should not be neglected.The poorest countries received the least from the grain deal, but Russia is now in contact with partners from Africa on this matter and will continue discussion during the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg later this month, he added. At the same time, Peskov noted that the suspension of the grain deal is not the fault of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, adding that Moscow appreciates his efforts.Kremlin spokesman also noted that there are some security risks for the grain deal without Russia's participation that should be taken into account.
11:47 GMT 18.07.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Monday, Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for Russian President said that grain deal was de facto terminated.
"Russia fulfilled its obligations and extended this deal several times, despite the fact that the terms of this deal with respect to Russia were not implemented. And in this case, the position of the European states should probably be called unscrupulous," Peskov said, commenting on the remark by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Russia allegedly "is responsible for the refusal to supply food to the needy and for the potential increase in the price of grain."
Kiev uses the grain deal for military purposes, the official said, adding that this fact should not be neglected.
The poorest countries received the least from the grain deal, but Russia is now in contact with partners from Africa on this matter and will continue discussion during the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg later this month, he added.
At the same time, Peskov noted that the suspension of the grain deal is not the fault of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, adding that Moscow appreciates his efforts.
Kremlin spokesman also noted that there are some security risks for the grain deal without Russia's participation that should be taken into account.
