US Planned to Test Unregistered Drugs Abroad – Russian MoD

US Planned to Test Unregistered Drugs Abroad – Russian MoD

The US planned to use its armed forces to test unregistered medical drugs on local populations in other countries in the interests of "Big Pharma," Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian troops of radiological, chemical and biological defense, said on Tuesday.

2023-07-18T15:07+0000

2023-07-18T15:07+0000

2023-07-18T15:18+0000

According to the general, the Pentagon is once again trying to promote the interests of large American pharmaceutical companies, which are the main sponsors of the pre-election campaigns of candidates of the Democratic Party. He drew attention to a document of the US Department of Defense marked "For Official Use Only," obtained during operational activities in the liberated Ukrainian territories since 2015, which refers to clinical trials of drugs against viral fevers.The document says that the US created standardized protocols for human clinical trials and drug registration applications. The planned action algorithms were to be practiced in the US Africa Command area and then extended to all overseas branches of the US Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC).Kirillov also drew attention to Metabiota's commercial proposal, marked "confidential," discovered in the documents of one of the Ukrainian bio-laboratories and addressed to the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases. It raised the issue of training infectious disease specialists in Kenya and Uganda.In addition, the files confirm Metabiota's involvement in the study of the avian influenza A (H7N9) virus, as well as its leading role in the "Predict" project for the study of new coronavirus strains and the capture of bats as carriers of these viruses in nature. He recalled that Metabiota is specifically associated with Hunter Biden, the son of the current US President, and government structures."At the same time, the representatives of Metabiota themselves admit that they are essentially engaged in establishing links to ensure the work of the Pentagon and other US agencies abroad. Employees of the Ukrainian Scientific and Technical Center (USTC) and other contracting agencies of the US Department of Defense actively participated in this activity," the general added.

