https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/vehicle-traffic-on-crimean-bridge-restored-in-reverse-mode---russian-govt-1111956975.html

Vehicle Traffic on Crimean Bridge Restored in Reverse Mode - Russian Gov’t

Vehicle Traffic on Crimean Bridge Restored in Reverse Mode - Russian Gov’t

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The movement of vehicles on the Crimean Bridge has been restored and operates in reverse mode, which means that the lane of the road is... 18.07.2023, Sputnik International

2023-07-18T04:58+0000

2023-07-18T04:58+0000

2023-07-18T04:58+0000

crimean bridge terror attacks

crimean bridge

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111945461_0:3:3635:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e30419c58714ca2349257f38cc018735.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that Kiev carried out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge using two underwater drones, the road part of the bridge was damaged, two adults were killed, and one child was injured. "Vehicle traffic on the Crimean bridge has been restored in reverse mode along the rightmost lane of the Taman-Kerch direction," Khusnullin said on Telegram. The authorities carried out a preliminary examination of the bridge spans, which "confirmed that their condition allows to start the vehicular traffic," Khusnullin noted. This is not the first time the landmark bridge that connects Crimea to Russia's mainland was attacked. On October 8, 2022, the Crimean Bridge was damaged as a result of a truck explosion which Moscow believes was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. In May, the bridge was completely repaired and the railroad traffic was restored.

crimean bridge

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

crimean bridge, russia