https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/watch-russian-heavy-missile-cruisers-depart-vladivostok-for-joint-drills-with-china-1111960284.html

Watch Russian Heavy Missile Cruisers Depart Vladivostok for Joint Drills With China

Watch Russian Heavy Missile Cruisers Depart Vladivostok for Joint Drills With China

Russia and China have ramped up joint naval drills to unprecedented levels over the past year-and-a-half, with exercises conducted an average of once every two months.

2023-07-18T10:38+0000

2023-07-18T10:38+0000

2023-07-18T10:38+0000

military

russia

china

pacific

pacific fleet

russian pacific fleet

drills

exercises

chinese navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111959233_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0d8cb963618d198c8f75c92f5ed44e.png

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of heavy warships from the Pacific Fleet departing their home port in Vladivostok on route to take part in the ‘Northern/Interaction-2023’ drills with their Chinese counterparts.The missile corvettes Gremyashiy and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov will also take part in the joint drills. Russian Pacific Fleet Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov is commanding the flotilla.The ‘Northern/Interaction-2023’ drills will take place in the Sea of Japan, and are organized by the People’s Liberation Army Navy's Northern Command.Five PLAN warships are expected to meet the Russian vessels, including the Qiqihar and Guiyang guided missile destroyers, the Rizhao and Zaozhuang missile frigates and the supply ship Taihu – which is equipped with four ship-borne helicopters. The Chinese vessels have left the port of Qingdao and are on route to the exercise area.While they are not committed to any NATO-style joint operations or collective defense, Moscow and Beijing have dramatically ramped up their security cooperation in recent years, holding an unprecedented six joint Russia-China exercises in 2022 alone. In March, the two countries announced the deepening of their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/sino-russian-cooperation-on-northern-sea-route-may-upset-nato-powers-1110846321.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/new-us-bases-in-philippines-may-set-asia-pacific-on-fire-1109989761.html

russia

china

pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pacific Fleet departs Vladivostok for Russian-Chinese military drills The Russian Armed Forces will participate in the "North. Interaction-2023" military exercises organized by China in the Sea of Japan. 2023-07-18T10:38+0000 true PT0M34S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

drills, exercises, russia, china, joint, russian navy, people's liberation army navy, russian pacific fleet, russia-china drills, joint china-russia drills, russia and china alliance