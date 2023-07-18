https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/why-biden-allies-claim-dem-unity-and-attack-potential-challengers-1111951396.html

Why Biden Allies Claim Dem Unity and Attack Potential Challengers

Why Biden Allies Claim Dem Unity and Attack Potential Challengers

SAG-AFTRA Brings Hollywood To A Halt, IMF Approves Bailout For Pakistan, Guatemala Suffers Political Turmoil As Elections Draw Near

2023-07-18T04:24+0000

2023-07-18T04:24+0000

2023-07-18T14:24+0000

by any means necessary

radio

screen actors guild-american federation of television and radio artists (sag-aftra)

pakistan

guatemala

joe biden

climate change

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111951237_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_152d237e718e8f8fbec0314384f3650a.png

Why Biden Allies Claim Dem Unity and Attack Potential Challengers SAG-AFTRA Brings Hollywood To A Halt, IMF Approves Bailout For Pakistan, Guatemala Suffers Political Turmoil As Elections Draw Near

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Natalia Marques, writer and organizer from New York City to discuss the strike by SAG-AFTRA members which will bring Hollywood to a halt as they join WGA members on strike, why this strike is not about the celebrities who make millions of dollars but are instead about the average members who are trying to get by, and how the struggles of SAG-AFTRA members are connected to the struggles of all workers.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by journalist Waqas Ahmed to discuss the IMF’s approval of a $3 billion bailout for Pakistan as the country continues to struggle with an economic crisis, what this bailout will mean for the Pakistani people, and how this may affect the political situation as protests in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan continue.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Martín Varese, social media manager with People’s Dispatch and sociologist to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Guatemala involving the brief suspension of the Seed Movement party as the country faces a presidential runoff election, why the Seed Movement is being targeted and why the establishment is generally opposed to movements outside their control, and how this crisis fits into the history of US intervention in Guatemala and its legacy.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the 2024 presidential election and recent comments by former President Barack Obama calling the Democratic Party unified behind Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, the ongoing EU-CELAC summit and how the EU is attempting to change Latin America’s orientation toward Cuba, Venezuela, and the shifting political reality, and John Kerry declaring that the US will not pay climate reparations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

pakistan

guatemala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, wga members on strike, imf’s bailout for pakistan, prime minister imran khan, political crisis in guatemala, us intervention in guatemala, 2024 presidential election