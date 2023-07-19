https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/austrian-foreign-minister-urges-yerevan-baku-to-discuss-unblocking-of-lachin-corridor-1111980826.html

Austrian Foreign Minister Urges Yerevan, Baku to Discuss Unblocking of Lachin Corridor

Armenia and Azerbaijan will have to discuss a lot of issues, in particular the need to unblock the Lachin corridor, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Tuesday.

"I am grateful for the strong commitment of the EU and the talks in Washington," Schallenberg said after the meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, in Vienna, as quoted by the Austrian Foreign Ministry.On April 23, Azerbaijan's State Border Service said it had established a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin corridor, the only land route linking Armenia and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku cited Armenia's alleged illegal use of the road and security concerns, noting that the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish monitoring center had been informed about this. Yerevan protested Baku's move, stressing it violated the 2020 trilateral declaration. In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty. In May 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers (33,430 square miles) territorial integrity that also includes Nagorno-Karabakh. If Armenia does not change its position on the issue, Baku and Yerevan may sign a peace treaty in the near future, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

