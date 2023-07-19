https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/big-donors-dropping-like-flies-for-trumps-challengers-as-primaries-approach-1111973996.html
Big Donors Dropping Like Flies for Trump's Challengers as Primaries Approach
Big Donors Dropping Like Flies for Trump's Challengers as Primaries Approach
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s presidential campaign donors increasing while the other candidates struggle to find the money to fund their candidacy.
2023-07-19T04:44+0000
2023-07-19T04:44+0000
2023-07-19T12:14+0000
fault lines
radio
student loans
joe biden
train derailment
donald trump
ron desantis
donors
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111973837_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0be729570b55eefbb170f1f231a1e118.png
Big Donors Dropping Like Flies for Trump's Challengers as Primaries Approach
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s presidential campaign donors increasing while the other candidates struggle to find the money to fund their candidacy.
Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston ShowAngie Wong: Journalist and Political AnalystAquiles Larrea: CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and Finance ExpertIn the first hour, political activist Misty Winston joined the show to discuss the latest train derailment in Pennsylvania, leaving an environmental disaster and displacing residents from the area.In the second hour, Angie Wong talked about Trump's challengers for the Republican ticket struggling to find donors, as they continue to lose support before the primaries.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to finance expert Aquiles Larrea about Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan and how this will be implemented going forward.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111973837_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e62a97da87ea55487e77653fa84988d6.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, pennsylvania environmental disaster, primaries, biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
fault lines, pennsylvania environmental disaster, primaries, biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Big Donors Dropping Like Flies for Trump's Challengers as Primaries Approach
04:44 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 12:14 GMT 19.07.2023)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including Donald Trump’s presidential campaign donors increasing while the other candidates struggle to find the money to fund their candidacy.
Misty Winston: Political Activist, Organizer and Co-host of The Misty Winston Show
Angie Wong: Journalist and Political Analyst
Aquiles Larrea: CEO of Larrea Wealth Management and Finance Expert
In the first hour, political activist Misty Winston joined the show to discuss the latest train derailment in Pennsylvania, leaving an environmental disaster and displacing residents from the area.
In the second hour, Angie Wong talked about Trump's challengers for the Republican ticket struggling to find donors, as they continue to lose support before the primaries.
In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to finance expert Aquiles Larrea about Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan and how this will be implemented going forward.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.