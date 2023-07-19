https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/chinese-chip-makers-accuse-us-of-disrupting-global-supply-chain-1111991311.html

Chinese Chip Makers Accuse US of Disrupting Global Supply Chain

The US has adopted a series of trade policies in recent years that is disrupting the global semiconductor supply chain and risk causing an irreversible damage to the global economy, the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) said on Wednesday.

China, being the world's largest market for semiconductors, accounting for a bulk of global demand, has for years been using it to promote the global supply of electronic and information products for the benefit of people all over the world, including the least developed countries, the statement read.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that there was a "good chance" that Washington would issue targeted China-related outbound investment controls, including related to semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

