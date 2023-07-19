https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/endangered-north-atlantic-right-whale-undergoes-alarming-decline-scientists-find-1111979779.html

Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Undergoes Alarming Decline, Scientists Find

Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Undergoes Alarming Decline, Scientists Find

Federal ocean regulators have revealed that the North Atlantic right whale population is in a more critical state than previously believed, according to a review of the species' status.

2023-07-19T01:47+0000

2023-07-19T01:47+0000

2023-07-19T01:45+0000

beyond politics

viral

national oceanic and atmospheric administration (noaa)

international fund for animal welfare (ifaw)

dead whale

wild life

wild animals

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111979621_0:27:2275:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_4453b27f5440a7d6be5e58fa1a06e8e4.jpg

Federal ocean regulators have revealed the North Atlantic right whale population is in a more critical state than previously believed, according to a review of the species' status.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) disclosed that the number of these endangered whales has dwindled to less than 350 individuals, and that their population has been steadily declining for several years.The federal government classified the decline of the North Atlantic right whale as an "unusual mortality event" in 2017, indicating a significant and unexpected increase in whale deaths. The NOAA has now updated the data, reporting that since the start of this mortality event, a total of 114 right whales have been recorded as dead, severely injured, or sub-lethally injured or sick. The new estimate reflects an increase of 16 whales since the previous estimate earlier this year.The agency's assessment involved a comprehensive review of photographs provided by researchers and survey data to arrive at the updated estimate. NOAA spokesperson Andrea Gomez mentioned that additional cases are still under review, and more whales may be added as new information emerges.Among the 114 documented whales, 36 have died, as stated in NOAA documents. However, the agency cautioned the actual number of dead or injured whales could be much higher, as only about one-third of right whale deaths are recorded.The North Atlantic right whales, primarily found along the Atlantic coast of the United States, face significant threats from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear. In response, the federal government has been working to implement stricter regulations to safeguard the whales from these dangers.However, commercial fishing and shipping interests have opposed these proposed protections, asserting they could adversely affect their operations. In a recent development, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of fishermen who argued the proposed restrictions could lead to the loss of their livelihoods.According to Sarah Sharp, an animal rescue veterinarian from the International Fund for Animal Welfare, the new data sheds light on the dire situation faced by the North Atlantic right whales. The notable number of injured animals is especially concerning since injuries often impede their ability to reproduce, further exacerbating the decline of the species.In a separate incident, an entire pod of 55 pilot whales died after a mass stranding on Traigh Mhor beach in North Tolsta, Isle of Lewis. When the whales washed ashore, only 15 were still alive. Efforts were made by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue to refloat one of the more active whales, but it was subsequently restranded. On welfare grounds, the decision was made to euthanize the remaining whales.The incident is believed to have occurred due to one female in the pod giving birth, leading the rest of the group to strand together. Pilot whales are known for their strong social bonds. Despite attempts to provide first aid to the surviving whales, the difficult conditions and prolonged time out of the water made it unsafe to refloat them.Post mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of the stranding. Multiple organizations and community members were involved in the rescue effort.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/south-africa-to-send-cheetahs-to-india-in-bid-to-rebuild-animal-population-1106749866.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

atlantic right whale, what whale species is endangered, wild life biodiversity, north atlantic whales, right whales, how many whales died 2023