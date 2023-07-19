https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/house-resolution-rejects-claim-that-israel-is-a-racist-state-1111975809.html

House Resolution Rejects Claim That Israel Is a Racist State

House Resolution Rejects Claim That Israel Is a Racist State

Russia Pulls Out of Black Sea Grain Deal, How Sanctions Undermine Venezuela's Sovereignty, SAG Strikes Over AI, Streaming, and More

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss why Russia ended its participation in the Black Sea grain initiative and why western claims that this endangers people in the global south conflict with the reality of the deal, how the recent attacks on the Crimean Bridge differ from the earlier bombing, the stalled progress of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, and the continued harm that this proxy conflict is having on EU nations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst & editor at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss how sanctions on Venezuela are being used to undermine Venezuelan sovereignty over its oil production, how secondary sanctions allow the US to control what deals Venezuela makes with companies around the world, and how the architecture of US sanctions will continue to undermine Venezuelan sovereignty regardless of the success of Washington’s attempts to overthrow the country’s government.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the ongoing strike by members of SAG-AFTRA and how the strike was in part motivated by concerns of studio use of artificial intelligence and streaming, how police departments in the US are using “real-time crime centers” to increase surveillance and why the centers haven’t decreased violent crime, and how the latest scandal involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ dealings demonstrate why transactions on apps like Venmo should be made private.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Eleanor Goldfield, a creative activist, journalist, co-host of Project Censored, and the filmmaker behind the documentary “Hard Road of Hope” to discuss Sweden’s expected accession to NATO after a deal with Turkey was reached, recent reports about orders allegedly carried out against migrants attempting to enter the US on the Texas border, and a House resolution rejecting the claim that Israel is a racist state proposed in response to Representative Pramila Jayapal’s comments.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

