Hunter Biden Emails Expose Corruption; Black Alliance for Peace Urges US Not to Invade Haiti

Recent emails from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop show that the President's son was specifically hired to close corruption investigations against his Ukrainian employers.

Misty Winston, radio host and free speech and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss former President Donald Trump's legal cases. Trump says he expects to be arrested by a federal inquiry into the US Capitol riot.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US sends missiles from Taiwan to Ukraine. Also, US weapons stockpiles are low.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the Biden laptop scandal. Recent emails from the infamous Hunter Biden laptop show that the President's son was specifically hired to close corruption investigations.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, Congress argues that NATO expansion into Asia is inevitable. Also, Philippines politicians juggle US imperialism with economic needs.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The GOP prepares a pro-Israel vote. Also, Israel targeted civilians when they attacked Jenin.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss a global NATO. NATO is a warfare alliance that creates war and instability. Also, ASEAN nations are wary of becoming US vassals and proxies.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, discusses Haiti. The Black Alliance for Peace argues that the US must not invade Haiti again.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The world needs an alternative to neoliberal capitalism for economic development.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

