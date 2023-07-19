https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/japan-to-launch-type-12-anti-ship-missile-into-australian-waters-for-1st-time---official-1111981877.html
Japan to Launch Type 12 Anti-Ship Missile Into Australian Waters for 1st Time - Official
Japan to Launch Type 12 Anti-Ship Missile Into Australian Waters for 1st Time - Official
Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) will launch for the first time its Type 12 surface-to-ship missile (SSM) into Australian waters ahead of the Talisman Sabre military drills
2023-07-19T05:11+0000
2023-07-19T05:11+0000
2023-07-19T05:11+0000
australia
japan
indo-asia-pacific region
military drill
military
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097235991_0:28:3545:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec1b44dc7cc225662e7bd2a6fd3bf08.jpg
"This is the first time the JSDF have tested this capability in Australia," Hill told the US broadcaster, adding that the Japanese armed forces will launch the missile from Beecroft Weapons Range into the East Australia Exercise Area off the coast of Jervis Bay. Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 will take place from July 22 to August 4. It is the largest exercise between Australia and the United States, which is held every two years in the Indo-Pacific region. This year, over 30,000 military personnel from 13 countries will participate in the drills.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/pentagons-indo-pacific-command-chief-north-korea-has-missiles-that-can-reach-us-1111979464.html
australia
japan
indo-asia-pacific region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097235991_407:0:3138:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ccd34262415d4a90aa86cf84bba44673.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan’s self-defense forces (jsdf) will launch for the first time its type 12 surface-to-ship missile (ssm) into australian waters ahead of the talisman sabre military drills
japan’s self-defense forces (jsdf) will launch for the first time its type 12 surface-to-ship missile (ssm) into australian waters ahead of the talisman sabre military drills
Japan to Launch Type 12 Anti-Ship Missile Into Australian Waters for 1st Time - Official
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) will launch for the first time its Type 12 surface-to-ship missile (SSM) into Australian waters ahead of the Talisman Sabre military drills, Talisman Sabre exercise director Brig. Damian Hill said on Tuesday.
"This is the first time the JSDF have tested this capability in Australia," Hill told the US broadcaster, adding that the Japanese armed forces will launch the missile from Beecroft Weapons Range into the East Australia Exercise Area off the coast of Jervis Bay.
Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023 will take place from July 22 to August 4. It is the largest exercise between Australia and the United States, which is held every two years in the Indo-Pacific region. This year, over 30,000 military personnel from 13 countries will participate in the drills.