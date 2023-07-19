International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Chairs Meeting of Non-Profit Organization's Supervisory Board
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/metas-threads-experiences-setbacks-after-hot-start-1111972334.html
Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start
Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as Threads' setbacks.
2023-07-19T04:54+0000
2023-07-19T12:17+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
label
tucker carlson
public
square
iran
radio
meta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111971001_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_fe301655625e54e1a487da79fb6d0f9a.jpg
Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as Threads' setbacks.
Armen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, InvestorTed Harvey: Former State Senator in ColoradoSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMohammad Marandi: Professor, University of TehranThe show kicks off with Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, and Investor to discuss the FBI investigation of the Biden family.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Former State Senator of Colorado Ted Harvey, Joe Manchin's No Labels appearance.The first half of the second hour is joined by Attorney and CEO Steve Gill to discuss Tucker Carlson's deal with Public Square and the social media court ruling.The show closes with Mohammad Marandi, an English literature professor at the University of Tehran, to discuss the US envoy to Iran's criminal charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Manila Chan
Manila Chan
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111971001_0:40:320:280_1920x0_80_0_0_bdfe1c80b29ee5a60ce9690c037dfcc9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, fbi investigation of biden, ted harvey, tucker carlson
the final countdown, fbi investigation of biden, ted harvey, tucker carlson

Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start

04:54 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 19.07.2023)
The Final Countdown
Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Manila Chan
All materialsWrite to the author
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as Threads' setbacks.
Armen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, Investor
Ted Harvey: Former State Senator in Colorado
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mohammad Marandi: Professor, University of Tehran
The show kicks off with Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, and Investor to discuss the FBI investigation of the Biden family.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Former State Senator of Colorado Ted Harvey, Joe Manchin's No Labels appearance.
The first half of the second hour is joined by Attorney and CEO Steve Gill to discuss Tucker Carlson's deal with Public Square and the social media court ruling.
The show closes with Mohammad Marandi, an English literature professor at the University of Tehran, to discuss the US envoy to Iran's criminal charges.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала