Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as Threads' setbacks.

2023-07-19T04:54+0000

2023-07-19T04:54+0000

2023-07-19T12:17+0000

Armen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, InvestorTed Harvey: Former State Senator in ColoradoSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMohammad Marandi: Professor, University of TehranThe show kicks off with Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, and Investor to discuss the FBI investigation of the Biden family.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Former State Senator of Colorado Ted Harvey, Joe Manchin's No Labels appearance.The first half of the second hour is joined by Attorney and CEO Steve Gill to discuss Tucker Carlson's deal with Public Square and the social media court ruling.The show closes with Mohammad Marandi, an English literature professor at the University of Tehran, to discuss the US envoy to Iran's criminal charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

