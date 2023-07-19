https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/metas-threads-experiences-setbacks-after-hot-start-1111972334.html
Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start
Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as Threads' setbacks.
2023-07-19T04:54+0000
2023-07-19T04:54+0000
2023-07-19T12:17+0000
the final countdown
joe biden
label
tucker carlson
public
square
iran
radio
meta
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111971001_0:70:320:250_1920x0_80_0_0_fe301655625e54e1a487da79fb6d0f9a.jpg
Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as Threads' setbacks.
Armen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, InvestorTed Harvey: Former State Senator in ColoradoSteve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaMohammad Marandi: Professor, University of TehranThe show kicks off with Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, and Investor to discuss the FBI investigation of the Biden family.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Former State Senator of Colorado Ted Harvey, Joe Manchin's No Labels appearance.The first half of the second hour is joined by Attorney and CEO Steve Gill to discuss Tucker Carlson's deal with Public Square and the social media court ruling.The show closes with Mohammad Marandi, an English literature professor at the University of Tehran, to discuss the US envoy to Iran's criminal charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/12/1111971001_0:40:320:280_1920x0_80_0_0_bdfe1c80b29ee5a60ce9690c037dfcc9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, fbi investigation of biden, ted harvey, tucker carlson
the final countdown, fbi investigation of biden, ted harvey, tucker carlson
Meta's Threads Experiences Setbacks After Hot Start
04:54 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 12:17 GMT 19.07.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss hot topics, such as Threads' setbacks.
Armen Kurdian: Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, Investor
Ted Harvey: Former State Senator in Colorado
Steve Gill: Attorney and CEO of Gill Media
Mohammad Marandi: Professor, University of Tehran
The show kicks off with Armen Kurdian, Retired Navy Captain, Entrepreneur, and Investor to discuss the FBI investigation of the Biden family.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts speak with Former State Senator of Colorado Ted Harvey, Joe Manchin's No Labels appearance.
The first half of the second hour is joined by Attorney and CEO Steve Gill to discuss Tucker Carlson's deal with Public Square and the social media court ruling.
The show closes with Mohammad Marandi, an English literature professor at the University of Tehran, to discuss the US envoy to Iran's criminal charges.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.