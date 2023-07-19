https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/new-zealand-police-at-least-2-dead-multiple-injured-after-gunman-attacks-construction-site-1112000180.html

New Zealand Police have confirmed that at least two people were killed early Thursday after a gunman attacked a construction site in downtown Auckland.

New Zealand Police have confirmed that at least two people were killed early Thursday after a gunman attacked a construction site in downtown Auckland.A statement released by authorities did not specify but indicated that "multiple injuries" were reported at the scene, adding that the "male offender is also deceased." Media reports have speculated the injured tally stands at six persons, with a police officer being among the wounded.Police detailed that reports of a shooting at a Deloitte construction site on Iower Queen Street were first received by authorities at about 7:22 a.m. local time. Officials explained the yet-to-be identified shooter continuously discharged his firearm as he made his way toward the upper levels of a building, and that the individual later "contained himself" inside an elevator shaft. Although investigators did attempt to speak with the gunman, police found the offender dead shortly after additional shots were fired by the suspect."Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances," reads the statement. "What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident. We can also advise that this is not a national security risk."Local media has described the gunman as a 24-year-old who was reportedly wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet; however, that has yet to be confirmed by investigators.One construction worker at the scene relayed to media that he came in contact with the gunman on a stairway.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

