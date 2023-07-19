https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/pratt--whitney-wins-256mln-f-35-engine-upkeep-contract-1111982676.html

Pratt & Whitney Wins $256Mln F-35 Engine Upkeep Contract

Pratt & Whitney Wins $256Mln F-35 Engine Upkeep Contract

Pratt and Whitney won a US military contract worth more than $256 million to provide depot level maintenance and repair for engines used in all three variants of the F-35 fighter jet, the Defense Department said in a press release.

2023-07-19T06:37+0000

2023-07-19T06:37+0000

2023-07-19T06:37+0000

military

pentagon

defense department

f-35

us defense budget

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102624/57/1026245731_0:273:4200:2636_1920x0_80_0_0_817a76b70cb423ff34a88c34dc7ad9b1.jpg

"Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $256,315,686 [contract modification]... to provide depot level maintenance and repair for all fielded F135 propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations," the release said on Tuesday. The contract extension also includes training in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the Defense Department said. Work will be performed in the US, Norway, The Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom, the release said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/who-are-natos-biggest-spenders-and-how-much-bang-do-they-get-for-their-bucks-1111627337.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us defense spending, pentagon, f-35 fighter jet, us military