International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/pratt--whitney-wins-256mln-f-35-engine-upkeep-contract-1111982676.html
Pratt & Whitney Wins $256Mln F-35 Engine Upkeep Contract
Pratt & Whitney Wins $256Mln F-35 Engine Upkeep Contract
Pratt and Whitney won a US military contract worth more than $256 million to provide depot level maintenance and repair for engines used in all three variants of the F-35 fighter jet, the Defense Department said in a press release.
2023-07-19T06:37+0000
2023-07-19T06:37+0000
military
pentagon
defense department
f-35
us defense budget
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102624/57/1026245731_0:273:4200:2636_1920x0_80_0_0_817a76b70cb423ff34a88c34dc7ad9b1.jpg
"Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $256,315,686 [contract modification]... to provide depot level maintenance and repair for all fielded F135 propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations," the release said on Tuesday. The contract extension also includes training in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the Defense Department said. Work will be performed in the US, Norway, The Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom, the release said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/who-are-natos-biggest-spenders-and-how-much-bang-do-they-get-for-their-bucks-1111627337.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102624/57/1026245731_162:0:4039:2908_1920x0_80_0_0_698a16ef58ab8f914d0685a5f00dab4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us defense spending, pentagon, f-35 fighter jet, us military
us defense spending, pentagon, f-35 fighter jet, us military

Pratt & Whitney Wins $256Mln F-35 Engine Upkeep Contract

06:37 GMT 19.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / STAFF The Pentagon building in Washington, DC
The Pentagon building in Washington, DC - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2023
© AFP 2023 / STAFF
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pratt and Whitney won a US military contract worth more than $256 million to provide depot level maintenance and repair for engines used in all three variants of the F-35 fighter jet, the Defense Department said in a press release.
"Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded a $256,315,686 [contract modification]... to provide depot level maintenance and repair for all fielded F135 propulsion systems at the F-35 production sites and operational locations," the release said on Tuesday.
US dollars - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2023
Military
Who Are NATO's Biggest Spenders and How Much Bang Do They Get for Their Buck?
2 July, 17:08 GMT
The contract extension also includes training in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the Defense Department said.
Work will be performed in the US, Norway, The Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom, the release said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала