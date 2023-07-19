https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/russia-ready-to-supply-grain-while-west-sabotages-global-food-security---putin-1111995808.html
Russia Ready to Supply Grain While West Sabotages Global Food Security - Putin
Russia Ready to Supply Grain While West Sabotages Global Food Security - Putin
Russia showed miracles of endurance and tolerance when it extended the Black Sea Grain Initiative in past, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Putin also noted Russia sees obstacles even when it wants to donate fertilizers to poor nations. The Russian president further underscored the West undermined the essence of the agreement that maintained a "colossal humanitarian significance." He also stated the West demonstrated audacity and impudence unwilling to adhere to the terms of the deal towards Russia.It is Russia that contributes to global food security, while statements that Ukraine feeds countries are lies," the president emphasized. Although "the continuation of the grain deal has lost all sense," Putin noted, detailing that Russia is ready to consider returning to the grain deal if all obligations concerning Moscow are implemented."All obstacles for Russian banks, financial institutions that service the supply of food and fertilizers must be removed. This includes their immediate connection to the SWIFT international banking settlement system. What we need is not some promises or idea on this issue. We need implementation of these conditions."When the Problems AppearedRussia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. However, while Moscow has been performing its part of the accord, pledges to lift sanctions on Russian vessels engaged in grain and fertilizer exports were not kept.Problems with insurance and servicing of ships in ports were not addressed. Banks did not issue loans to purchasers of Russian grain and denied bank guarantees, often citing the danger of Western sanctions.Moreover, the grain transported via the Black Sea barely reached the poorest countries, which was one of the main points of the deal. Only 2.6% of the deliveries were sent to countries in need, while 80% of supplies were heading to nations with high or above-average incomes.
18:56 GMT 19.07.2023 (Updated: 19:32 GMT 19.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia showed miracles of endurance and tolerance when it extended the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the past, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"This deal was signed precisely a year ago, on July 22, 2022. This so-called 'deal' was extended more than once. The last time was in May of this year for the period up to July 17 inclusive. We extended this deal again and again and, by extending, showed simply miracles of endurance and patience, tolerance,” Putin said at a government meeting, adding that the West did everything to undermine the initiative.
Putin also noted Russia sees obstacles even when it wants to donate fertilizers to poor nations.
“Of the 262,000 tonnes of products blocked in European ports, only two batches were sent,” Putin said.
The Russian president further underscored the West undermined
the essence of the agreement that maintained a "colossal humanitarian significance."
“The West completely undermined and wronged this essence. Instead of helping countries in need, the West used the grain deal for political blackmail, and besides, as I said, made it a tool for enriching transnational corporations, speculators in the global grain market,” he stressed.
"No one was going to fulfill any commitments and agreements on the grain deal, they just constantly demanded something from the Russian Federation," the president added.
He also stated the West demonstrated audacity and impudence unwilling to adhere to the terms of the deal towards Russia.
"Even Russian intensions to donate fertilizers to poorer nations are hindered by the West," Putin highlighted.
It is Russia that contributes to global food security, while statements that Ukraine feeds countries are lies," the president emphasized. Although "the continuation of the grain deal has lost all sense," Putin noted, detailing that Russia is ready to consider returning to the grain deal if all obligations concerning Moscow are implemented.
“I want to emphasize that we are not against the deal itself, as such. Especially given its importance for the global food market … And of course, we will consider the possibility of returning to it, but only on one condition - if … all the previously agreed principles of Russia's participation in this deal are implemented without exceptions,” he said.
"All obstacles for Russian banks, financial institutions that service the supply of food and fertilizers must be removed. This includes their immediate connection to the SWIFT international banking settlement system. What we need is not some promises or idea on this issue. We need implementation of these conditions."
"And one of the basic conditions for Russia to return to the grain deal is restoring the humanitarian essence," Putin stressed.
"I believe that the UN staff sincerely sought to fulfill the promises made by the West. But they never managed to achieve anything. They did practically nothing for the normal work of the deal," the leader noted.
When the Problems Appeared
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. However, while Moscow has been performing its part of the accord, pledges to lift sanctions on Russian vessels engaged in grain and fertilizer exports were not kept.
Problems with insurance and servicing of ships in ports were not addressed. Banks did not issue loans to purchasers of Russian grain and denied bank guarantees, often citing the danger of Western sanctions.
Moreover, the grain transported via the Black Sea barely reached the poorest countries
, which was one of the main points of the deal. Only 2.6% of the deliveries were sent to countries in need, while 80% of supplies were heading to nations with high or above-average incomes.