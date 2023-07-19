https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/russia-ready-to-supply-grain-while-west-sabotages-global-food-security---putin-1111995808.html

Russia Ready to Supply Grain While West Sabotages Global Food Security - Putin

Russia Ready to Supply Grain While West Sabotages Global Food Security - Putin

Russia showed miracles of endurance and tolerance when it extended the Black Sea Grain Initiative in past, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2023-07-19T18:56+0000

2023-07-19T18:56+0000

2023-07-19T19:32+0000

black sea grain deal

russia

grain exports

grain

vladimir putin

ukraine

the united nations (un)

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1c/1105856561_0:150:3001:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_11bf8056b6d018f31d0504c3c69aa16f.jpg

Putin also noted Russia sees obstacles even when it wants to donate fertilizers to poor nations. The Russian president further underscored the West undermined the essence of the agreement that maintained a "colossal humanitarian significance." He also stated the West demonstrated audacity and impudence unwilling to adhere to the terms of the deal towards Russia.It is Russia that contributes to global food security, while statements that Ukraine feeds countries are lies," the president emphasized. Although "the continuation of the grain deal has lost all sense," Putin noted, detailing that Russia is ready to consider returning to the grain deal if all obligations concerning Moscow are implemented."All obstacles for Russian banks, financial institutions that service the supply of food and fertilizers must be removed. This includes their immediate connection to the SWIFT international banking settlement system. What we need is not some promises or idea on this issue. We need implementation of these conditions."When the Problems AppearedRussia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022. However, while Moscow has been performing its part of the accord, pledges to lift sanctions on Russian vessels engaged in grain and fertilizer exports were not kept.Problems with insurance and servicing of ships in ports were not addressed. Banks did not issue loans to purchasers of Russian grain and denied bank guarantees, often citing the danger of Western sanctions.Moreover, the grain transported via the Black Sea barely reached the poorest countries, which was one of the main points of the deal. Only 2.6% of the deliveries were sent to countries in need, while 80% of supplies were heading to nations with high or above-average incomes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/turkiye-rejects-ukraines-appeal-to-escort-ships-in-black-sea-after-grain-deal-ends---report-1111994804.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/military-experts-ukraine-used-black-sea-grain-corridor-for-weapons-smuggling-and-terror-attacks-1111972894.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

black sea grain deal, vladimir putin, united nations, grain deal, grain exports, grain, grain supply, global food security