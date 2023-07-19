https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/russia-strikes-with-precision-guided-arms-on-military-facilities-near-odessa-1111989008.html

Russia Decimates Military Facilities Near Odessa Using Precision-Guided Strikes

The Russian armed forces launched cruise missile strikes on military and fuel facilities near Odesa, as well as on the Kanatovo airbase of the air forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Last night, the Russian military launched a group strike using high-precision sea and air based weapons on military industry facilities, fuel infrastructure and ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces near the city of Odessa, as well as on the Kanatovo airbase of the Ukrainian air forces in the Kirovograd Region," the ministry said. All designated facilities have been hit, the target of the strikes has been achieved, the statement said.

