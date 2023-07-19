https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/russian-president-putin-chairs-government-meeting-1111983128.html

Russian President Putin Chairs Government Meeting

Russian President Putin Chairs Government Meeting

Top officials will reportedly discuss the role of Artificial Intelligence in Russian economy.

2023-07-19T16:21+0000

2023-07-19T16:21+0000

2023-07-19T16:21+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

artificial intelligence

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0d/1111857692_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_4c56f2bcd465e5b6a2d0c0154292a68e.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the government to look at AI.According to preliminary data, the event will discuss the implementation of artificial intelligence in the national economy. President Putin previously stated that technological sovereignty is of utmost importance for the Russian economy and national security. In November 2022, Putin stressed that AI must become an integral part of the Russian economy within the next decade.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian President Putin Chairs Government Meeting Russian President Putin Chairs Government Meeting 2023-07-19T16:21+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, vladimir putin, artificial intelligence, ai russia