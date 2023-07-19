International
Russian President Putin Chairs Government Meeting
Top officials will reportedly discuss the role of Artificial Intelligence in Russian economy.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the government to look at AI.According to preliminary data, the event will discuss the implementation of artificial intelligence in the national economy. President Putin previously stated that technological sovereignty is of utmost importance for the Russian economy and national security. In November 2022, Putin stressed that AI must become an integral part of the Russian economy within the next decade.Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
Russian President Putin Chairs Government Meeting

16:21 GMT 19.07.2023
Top officials will reportedly discuss the role of artificial intelligence in the Russian economy. Maxut Shadayev – minister of digital development – and Maxim Reshetnikov – minister of economic development – as well as German Gref - CEO of Russian top financial company Sberbank, will report on AI implementation in their respective spheres.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the government to look at AI.
According to preliminary data, the event will discuss the implementation of artificial intelligence in the national economy. President Putin previously stated that technological sovereignty is of utmost importance for the Russian economy and national security.
In November 2022, Putin stressed that AI must become an integral part of the Russian economy within the next decade.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to learn more!
