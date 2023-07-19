International
Trump Claims He'll Ask Europe to Reimburse US for Ukraine Military Aid if Reelected
Trump Claims He'll Ask Europe to Reimburse US for Ukraine Military Aid if Reelected
Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if elected as president he will ask Europe to reimburse the United States for the cost of refilling US stockpiles sent to Ukraine.
"I will ask Europe to reimburse us for the cost of rebuilding the stockpiles sent to Ukraine, which they should be doing now but Joe Biden is too weak and too disrespected to even ask," Trump said in a release. Trump highlighted that Europe has spent just a tiny fraction of the amount the United States has spent assisting Ukraine. Earlier Tuesday, Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet said the United States currently plans to spend $44 billion of congressionally approved funding to refill US stockpiles of military assistance sent to Ukraine. He added that a lot of those munitions are going to be upgraded to the capability that the company can produce today. Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
04:23 GMT 19.07.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if elected as president he will ask Europe to reimburse the United States for the cost of refilling US stockpiles sent to Ukraine.
"I will ask Europe to reimburse us for the cost of rebuilding the stockpiles sent to Ukraine, which they should be doing now but Joe Biden is too weak and too disrespected to even ask," Trump said in a release.
Trump highlighted that Europe has spent just a tiny fraction of the amount the United States has spent assisting Ukraine.
Earlier Tuesday, Lockheed Martin President and CEO James Taiclet said the United States currently plans to spend $44 billion of congressionally approved funding to refill US stockpiles of military assistance sent to Ukraine. He added that a lot of those munitions are going to be upgraded to the capability that the company can produce today.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
