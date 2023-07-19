https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/trump-speculates-he-will-be-arrested-for-jan-6th-grand-jury-1111978135.html

Trump Speculates He Will Be Arrested for Jan 6th Grand Jury

Trump Speculates He Will Be Arrested for Jan 6th Grand Jury

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US COVID-19 deaths were overcounted by nearly a third, and a US soldier crossed the border into North Korea.

Trump Speculates He Will be Arrested for Jan 6th Grand Jury On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including US Covid-19 deaths were overcounted by nearly a third, and a US soldier crossed the border into North Korea.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Media Admit it Was Ukraine, 28 Drone Strike by Kiev, and Russian Military Logistics Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of The Final Countdown | John Kerry the Climate Czar and third Indictment for Trump.In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Russian air defense systems, the ferry network in Crimea, and consecutive days of attacks on the Crimean bridge. Mark talked about the NATO involvement on the Crimean bridge attack and the conversation changing on the special military operation in Ukraine. Mark described how many Ukrainian refugees have been taken in by Russia and Russia's expected response to Ukraine's terrorism.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the problems with climate science data, the Dr. Fauci cult, and the Trump indictment for January 6th. Manila commented on the recent RFK Jr criticism and Dr. Fauci's involvement with gain of function research. Manila talked about Donald Trump possibly facing a third federal indictment and the American public tired of propaganda.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

