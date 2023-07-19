https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/trump-target-of-january-6-probe-israels-herzog-in-us-philly-train-derailment--1111975486.html

Trump Target of January 6 Probe, Israel’s Herzog in US, Philly Train Derailment

Donald Trump says he is delivered target letter by special counsel alerting he is a target in the probe into the January 6 riots.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik join Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss Donald Trump's target letter relating to the January 6 probe, the ongoing strikes of screen actors and writers, the UPS labor standoff between unionized workers and executives and whether Biden will intervene in labor negotiations, a US soldier crossing the DMZ into Korea, and reflections on Kovalik's travels to Nicaragua and Donbass.Urban planner specializing in transportation and community organizer Bianca Panunto discusses this week’s train derailment in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, why there are so many train derailments in the United States, how other countries' rail infrastructure compares to US railways, if Biden is living up to his pro-train legacy, and how this week’s Philadelphia derailment compares to last year’s train derailment East Palestine, Ohio.Author and Western Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Washington, the ongoing political crisis in Israel regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reform, the deployment of a US aircraft carrier to the Persian Gulf in response to Iranian naval attacks on oil tankers, Israel recognizing the Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, Saudi and Israeli proposals for a land bridge, and the ongoing US confiscation of Syrian oil.The Misfits also discuss the federal intervention into crisis-ridden Rikers Jail in New York City, the record heat facing the northern hemisphere, and whether the moderate No Labels movement will gain the appeal of American voters.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

