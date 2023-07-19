International
Russian President Putin Chairs Government Meeting
New Rules
New Rules provides you with an in-depth look at the geopolitical, economic, and ideological trends changing the world. The era of American global hegemony is coming to an end. What will take its place?
Ukraine Hawks Run Into Economic Reality
Ukraine Hawks Run Into Economic Reality
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo about the growing risk of a European banking collapse, NATO’s shrinking options to keep funding the proxy war in Ukraine, and why Biden needs China to bail out the US economy.
Ukraine Hawks Run Into Economic Reality
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo about the growing risk of a European banking collapse, NATO’s shrinking options to keep funding the proxy war in Ukraine, and why Biden needs China to bail out the US economy.
"The economic bloc between a rock and a hard place is Europe – they're energy importers, they're not particularly good exporters of anything that really matters anymore," Tom Luongo said. "Germany is being deindustrialized like you wouldn't believe. Italy is being squeezed politically to the point where its vaunted industrial engine is being crushed. And then you have energy prices set to rise."
16:00 GMT 19.07.2023
Ukraine Hawks Run Into Economic Reality
In this week’s episode of the New Rules podcast, host Dimitri Simes Jr. speaks with financial and geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo about the growing risk of a European banking collapse, NATO’s shrinking options to keep funding the proxy war in Ukraine, and why Biden needs China to bail out the US economy.
“The economic bloc between a rock and a hard place is Europe – they're energy importers, they're not particularly good exporters of anything that really matters anymore,” Tom Luongo said. “Germany is being deindustrialized like you wouldn't believe. Italy is being squeezed politically to the point where its vaunted industrial engine is being crushed. And then you have energy prices set to rise.”
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
