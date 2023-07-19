https://sputnikglobe.com/20230719/us-economist-rejects-european-commission-job-following-macrons-complaints-1111997508.html

US Economist Rejects European Commission Job Following Macron's Complaints

Fiona Scott Morton, a Yale University professor who previously advised companies such as Apple and Amazon, was hired this year by EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager as a chief economist starting in September.However, on July 19, Vestager shared online a letter penned by Morton, in which the latter said she decided not to take up the position after all, citing the "the political controversy that has arisen because of the selection of a non-European to fill this position."This development comes after French President Emmanuel Macron argued that Morton’s appointment raised "many questions" and that neither the US nor China would appoint a foreigner to such a post.Macron’s concerns were also echoed by a number of EU lawmakers who argued that Morton, with her history of consulting US tech giants, may be unable to advise fairly in such cases, with some even suggesting that she could become a “lobbyist” for US interests.Jean-Noel Barrot, France's junior minister for digital transition, has also voiced his approval of Morton’s decision to abstain from taking the European role, telling media that "Europe's digital sovereignty is an absolute necessity."Meanwhile, Vestager expressed her regret with the course of events, saying in a statement that she hopes Morton "will continue to use her extraordinary skill set and expertise to push for strong competition enforcement and regulation on both sides of the Atlantic."Earlier this year, Macron declared that Europe should seek to decrease its dependency on the United States. He delivered his remarks as the economy of France, along with those other European countries, continues to suffer the backlash caused by economic sanctions imposed by these countries against Russia at the US’ behest.The apparent attempts by the Biden administration to entice European companies to relocate to the US, through the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, have also evoked criticism from European heads of state, including Macron.

